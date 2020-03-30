BUSINESS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Jefferies Group LLC Chief Financial Officer Peg Broadbent Dies of Covid-19

Jefferies Group CFO Peg Broadbent.

Jefferies Group CFO Peg Broadbent.

Condoling the death of its 56-year-old CFO, Jefferies Financial Group in a statement said, the company mourns Broadbent’s loss and it extends its 'deepest sympathies' to his family.

  • Last Updated: March 30, 2020, 11:20 AM IST
Share this:

Jefferies Group LLC’s chief financial officer (CFO) Peg Broadbent has died due to coronavirus pandemic, becoming the first senior Wall Street figure to succumb to the virus.

Condoling the death of its 56-year-old CFO, Jefferies Financial Group in a statement said, the company mourns Broadbent’s loss and it extends its “deepest sympathies” to his family.

Rich Handler Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Brian Friedman President of Jefferies Group in a joint statement said they are heartbroken with Broadbent succumbing to the COVID-19.

“For over a dozen years, Peg had been our CFO and partner, and had helped us build Jefferies from less than half its current size, and navigate through hard times and good times. He had also been a much-loved and respected leader to the incredible global team that provides the support, foundation and glue across our firm,” the joint statement read.

The New York City-based investment bank and financial services company appointed Teri Gendron, CFO of Jefferies Financial Group, as the interim CFO and Chief Accounting Officer of Jefferies Group LLC with immediate effect.

The novel coronavirus has infected more than 7 lakh people across the world and has killed over 30,000 people. In the US, over one lakh people have been tested positive for the virus, and the death toll has crossed over 2,000 in the country.

In India, the number of coronavirus cases have reached 1,122. The number of deaths due to Covid-19 is now at 27, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story