Jefferies Group LLC Chief Financial Officer Peg Broadbent Dies of Covid-19

Jefferies Group LLC’s chief financial officer (CFO) Peg Broadbent has died due to coronavirus pandemic, becoming the first senior Wall Street figure to succumb to the virus.

Condoling the death of its 56-year-old CFO, Jefferies Financial Group in a statement said, the company mourns Broadbent’s loss and it extends its “deepest sympathies” to his family.

Rich Handler Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Brian Friedman President of Jefferies Group in a joint statement said they are heartbroken with Broadbent succumbing to the COVID-19.

“For over a dozen years, Peg had been our CFO and partner, and had helped us build Jefferies from less than half its current size, and navigate through hard times and good times. He had also been a much-loved and respected leader to the incredible global team that provides the support, foundation and glue across our firm,” the joint statement read.

The New York City-based investment bank and financial services company appointed Teri Gendron, CFO of Jefferies Financial Group, as the interim CFO and Chief Accounting Officer of Jefferies Group LLC with immediate effect.

The novel coronavirus has infected more than 7 lakh people across the world and has killed over 30,000 people. In the US, over one lakh people have been tested positive for the virus, and the death toll has crossed over 2,000 in the country.

In India, the number of coronavirus cases have reached 1,122. The number of deaths due to Covid-19 is now at 27, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

