English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jet Airways Approves Lenders' Rescue Deal to Plug $1.2 Billion Funding Gap
The rescue deal by Jet's lenders, led by State Bank of India, includes funding through a mix of equity infusion, debt restructuring and sale or leaseback of aircraft.
Representative image/Reuters
Loading...
New Delhi/ Bengaluru: The board of Jet Airways Ltd has approved a plan by its lenders to resolve a near 85 billion rupee ($1.19 billion) funding gap, which will make them the largest shareholders of India's biggest full-service carrier, Jet said on Thursday.
Jet, saddled with over $1 billion in debt, had a rough 2018 as competition intensified in the Indian airline market, the rupee depreciated and high oil prices squeezed margins.
The rescue deal by Jet's lenders, led by State Bank of India, includes funding through a mix of equity infusion, debt restructuring and sale or leaseback of aircraft.
Jet will seek approval from its shareholders at a meeting on February 21 for conversion of its debt into 114 million shares.
It currently has 113.6 million shares on issue.
The plan gives lenders the ability to appoint nominees to the airline's board.
Jet said that after its approval the plan will be presented back to the lenders, as well as to an overseeing committee of the Indian Bankers' Association, the board of shareholder Etihad Airways and Jet's founder and chairman Naresh Goyal.
Abu Dhabi's Etihad, which owns 24 percent of Jet, bailed out the Indian airline in 2013, paying $600 million for a 24 percent stake in Jet, three take-off and landing slots in London Heathrow and a majority share in Jet's frequent flyer programme.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Jet, saddled with over $1 billion in debt, had a rough 2018 as competition intensified in the Indian airline market, the rupee depreciated and high oil prices squeezed margins.
The rescue deal by Jet's lenders, led by State Bank of India, includes funding through a mix of equity infusion, debt restructuring and sale or leaseback of aircraft.
Jet will seek approval from its shareholders at a meeting on February 21 for conversion of its debt into 114 million shares.
It currently has 113.6 million shares on issue.
The plan gives lenders the ability to appoint nominees to the airline's board.
Jet said that after its approval the plan will be presented back to the lenders, as well as to an overseeing committee of the Indian Bankers' Association, the board of shareholder Etihad Airways and Jet's founder and chairman Naresh Goyal.
Abu Dhabi's Etihad, which owns 24 percent of Jet, bailed out the Indian airline in 2013, paying $600 million for a 24 percent stake in Jet, three take-off and landing slots in London Heathrow and a majority share in Jet's frequent flyer programme.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
PM Modi Speaks Ahead of Budget Session
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget For Ballot: What To Expect As Govt Tries To Woo Voters Ahead of Polls
-
Wednesday 30 January , 2019
News18 Analysis: The Cost of Election Year Populism
-
Monday 21 January , 2019
News18 Explains: What Is An Interim Budget And Why It Matters For Modi Govt.
-
Thursday 31 January , 2019
Budget 2019: Sugarcane Farmers on Pending Payments And Demands
PM Modi Speaks Ahead of Budget Session
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget For Ballot: What To Expect As Govt Tries To Woo Voters Ahead of Polls
Wednesday 30 January , 2019 News18 Analysis: The Cost of Election Year Populism
Monday 21 January , 2019 News18 Explains: What Is An Interim Budget And Why It Matters For Modi Govt.
Thursday 31 January , 2019 Budget 2019: Sugarcane Farmers on Pending Payments And Demands
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|221.25
|30.57
|Larsen
|1,227.60
|0.90
|Reliance
|1,224.20
|-1.75
|Indiabulls Hsg
|656.60
|6.09
|Axis Bank
|695.00
|-0.36
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|221.00
|30.73
|Dewan Housing
|127.90
|15.69
|ICICI Bank
|343.10
|0.91
|Indiabulls Hsg
|657.15
|6.37
|Eicher Motors
|20,024.80
|-0.63
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|221.25
|30.57
|Zee Entertain
|433.45
|6.19
|Indiabulls Hsg
|656.60
|6.09
|JSW Steel
|280.65
|3.48
|Tata Motors
|159.85
|3.13
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|221.00
|30.73
|Tata Motors
|159.65
|3.17
|Sun Pharma
|440.65
|2.20
|IndusInd Bank
|1,517.40
|1.27
|ICICI Bank
|343.10
|0.91
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|BPCL
|315.65
|-4.19
|IOC
|124.65
|-4.04
|Hindalco
|191.75
|-3.25
|Bharti Airtel
|300.80
|-3.14
|GAIL
|307.95
|-2.39
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|301.05
|-3.09
|Infosys
|739.80
|-2.01
|Asian Paints
|1,399.45
|-1.66
|Reliance
|1,225.50
|-1.52
|Coal India
|217.00
|-1.50
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy Gets Rave Reviews, Priya Prakash Varrier's Oru Addar Love Fails
- Irani Cup: Karnewar Ton Helps Vidarbha Seize Control
- Hima Sprints From Track to Classroom in Board Exam Season
- Real-life Black Panther Seen for First Time in 100 Years Near Fictional Location of Wakanda
- Can BSNL Be Shut Down? Losses Mount And Operator Mulls Idea of Reducing Workforce by 54,000
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results