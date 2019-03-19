LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Jet Airways: Banks May Infuse Funds Provided Major Shareholders Pledge Shares

Founder Chairman Naresh Goyal and his family own around 52 per cent stake in Jet Airways while Etihad, a strategic partner, has 24 per cent shareholding.

PTI

Updated:March 19, 2019, 8:17 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Jet Airways: Banks May Infuse Funds Provided Major Shareholders Pledge Shares
File photo of Jet Airways.
Loading...
New Delhi: Banks are likely to infuse fresh funds into cash-strapped Jet Airways provided major shareholders of the airline, including Gulf carrier Etihad Airways, pledge their shares as collateral, sources said.

With the airline unable to get fresh funds, the options are limited now, they added. The full service carrier is grappling with acute financial woes that has resulted in grounding of a significant number of planes, defaulting on debt repayments and delay in payment of salaries to pilots and other senior officials.

Founder Chairman Naresh Goyal and his family own around 52 per cent stake in Jet Airways while Etihad, a strategic partner, has 24 per cent shareholding.

The sources said that banks can provide further loans if major stakeholders --Goyal and Etihad -- agree to pledge their shares as security.

A consortium of lenders, led by the State Bank of India (SBI), is working on a resolution plan for Jet Airways, which has a debt burden of more than Rs 8,200 crore.

Earlier, sources said that Goyal had agreed to pare down his holding to 22 per cent as part of securing a deal to bailout the airline.

Last week, a senior SBI official expressed hope that resolution should be finalised in a week or so.

On February 14, Jet Airways board approved a bank-led resolution plan whereby lenders would become the largest shareholders in the airline. Following approval from the shareholders, part of debt would be converted into 11.4 crore shares at a consideration of Re 1 apiece as per the RBI norms.

Since January, Jet Airways has defaulted thrice on payments to its debenture holders.

So far, the finance ministry has maintained arm's length in the matter due to its commercial nature and creditors and debtors are working on the resolution plan, according to sources.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

38,363.47 +268.40 ( +0.70%)

NIFTY 50

11,532.40 +70.20 ( +0.61%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,376.55 1.96
SBI 303.05 1.37
PNB 90.50 4.44
HDFC Bank 2,267.75 0.28
Axis Bank 760.90 1.24
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 326.90 2.83
Torrent Power 263.00 0.82
Eicher Motors 21,704.00 -2.55
Reliance 1,375.25 2.05
Axis Bank 761.00 1.20
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 327.60 2.99
HCL Tech 1,036.20 2.39
NTPC 134.90 1.97
Reliance 1,376.55 1.96
ITC 299.45 1.94
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ITC 299.40 2.45
NTPC 135.10 2.19
HCL Tech 1,034.60 2.18
Reliance 1,375.25 2.05
Bharti Airtel 336.65 1.81
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Eicher Motors 21,759.10 -2.21
JSW Steel 288.50 -2.19
Hero Motocorp 2,614.05 -2.08
Larsen 1,357.95 -1.52
Maruti Suzuki 6,825.20 -1.21
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Hero Motocorp 2,615.40 -2.10
Larsen 1,356.75 -1.60
Maruti Suzuki 6,832.55 -1.13
Bajaj Auto 2,981.00 -0.77
Coal India 243.10 -0.47
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram