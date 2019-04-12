English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PMO Calls Urgent Meeting on Crisis-Hit Jet Airways, All International Flights till Monday Cancelled
Jet flights to London, Amsterdam and Paris from Mumbai, New Delhi and Bengaluru scheduled were cancelled for operational reason, Jet said.
News18 Creative by Mir Suhail
Loading...
Mumbai: The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has called an urgent meeting to discuss the crisis in private airline Jet Airways, which is facing acute financial woes.
According to sources, the meeting has been called after Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu asked the secretary of the department to review issues concerning Jet Airways.
Crisis-hit Jet Airways is facing liquidity crunch and has grounded several of its flights and stopped international operations.
The drastic measure was announced after the airline informed the exchanges that it was forced to ground 10 more planes due to non-payment of rentals to the lessors.
An airline source confirmed that it has extended suspension of its international operations till next Monday due to severe liquidity issues.
Incidentally, the stake sale bid invited by the SBI-led consortium of bankers, which manages the day-to-day operations of the airline, also closed on Friday, after being extended by two days.
Airline founder Naresh Goyal, the UAE carrier Etihad Airways, Air Canada and the country's national investment fund among others are reported to have submitted bids, according to media reports.
Jet was the largest international airline from the country till the financial crisis - when it had to also suspend operations to the entire Eastern and Northeastern markets as it was forced to ground 10 more aircraft following default of lease rentals.
This has left Jet with no large aircraft while it has just 16 planes for domestic operations, aviation regulator DGCA said.
Jet flights to London, Amsterdam and Paris from Mumbai, New Delhi and Bengaluru scheduled were cancelled for operational reasons," Jet said, adding it had also cancelled the Bengaluru-Amsterdam-Bengaluru flight on Friday.
On the domestic front, all Jet operations to and from the Eastern and Northeastern states were suspended till further notice. Following this, there would no Jet flights to and from Kolkata, Patna, Guwahati and other airports in the region, travel industry sources said.
Jet had also said its Mumbai-Kolkata, Kolkata-Guwahati and Dehradun-Guwahati-Kolkata flights stood cancelled till further notice due to "operational reasons."
According to sources, the meeting has been called after Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu asked the secretary of the department to review issues concerning Jet Airways.
Crisis-hit Jet Airways is facing liquidity crunch and has grounded several of its flights and stopped international operations.
The drastic measure was announced after the airline informed the exchanges that it was forced to ground 10 more planes due to non-payment of rentals to the lessors.
An airline source confirmed that it has extended suspension of its international operations till next Monday due to severe liquidity issues.
Incidentally, the stake sale bid invited by the SBI-led consortium of bankers, which manages the day-to-day operations of the airline, also closed on Friday, after being extended by two days.
Airline founder Naresh Goyal, the UAE carrier Etihad Airways, Air Canada and the country's national investment fund among others are reported to have submitted bids, according to media reports.
Jet was the largest international airline from the country till the financial crisis - when it had to also suspend operations to the entire Eastern and Northeastern markets as it was forced to ground 10 more aircraft following default of lease rentals.
This has left Jet with no large aircraft while it has just 16 planes for domestic operations, aviation regulator DGCA said.
Jet flights to London, Amsterdam and Paris from Mumbai, New Delhi and Bengaluru scheduled were cancelled for operational reasons," Jet said, adding it had also cancelled the Bengaluru-Amsterdam-Bengaluru flight on Friday.
On the domestic front, all Jet operations to and from the Eastern and Northeastern states were suspended till further notice. Following this, there would no Jet flights to and from Kolkata, Patna, Guwahati and other airports in the region, travel industry sources said.
Jet had also said its Mumbai-Kolkata, Kolkata-Guwahati and Dehradun-Guwahati-Kolkata flights stood cancelled till further notice due to "operational reasons."
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|PC Jeweller
|111.90
|16.56
|Reliance
|1,343.10
|-0.27
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,342.85
|2.16
|ITC
|305.75
|3.15
|TCS
|2,014.50
|-0.25
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ITC
|305.60
|3.14
|SpiceJet
|109.90
|8.54
|PC Jeweller
|111.95
|16.92
|Axis Bank
|764.15
|1.61
|Reliance
|1,341.95
|-0.31
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|GAIL
|356.75
|4.10
|ITC
|305.75
|3.15
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,342.85
|2.16
|Cipla
|554.85
|1.84
|Zee Entertain
|418.15
|1.76
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ITC
|305.60
|3.14
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,332.15
|2.13
|Axis Bank
|764.15
|1.61
|Vedanta
|183.90
|1.43
|Hero Motocorp
|2,640.05
|1.43
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|830.10
|-1.86
|IOC
|155.35
|-1.65
|Bajaj Finance
|3,008.80
|-1.28
|Bharti Airtel
|341.95
|-1.27
|Larsen
|1,360.90
|-1.24
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|341.55
|-1.71
|Bajaj Finance
|3,007.10
|-1.37
|Larsen
|1,361.05
|-1.22
|Tata Motors
|215.85
|-1.08
|Tata Steel
|533.75
|-0.63
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra on Marrying Nick Jonas: I Judged a Book by Its Cover
- Best Headphones to Buy for Every PUBG Mobile Fan
- The Tashkent Files Movie Review: A Dull and Drab Conspiracy Theory Film
- Game of Thrones Season 8: These 3 GoT Fan Theories You Should Seriously Consider
- No NZ ODIs in Home Summer, Australia to Tour India for 3 Games Instead
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results