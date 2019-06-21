Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Jet Airways Case: 2 Employee Associations to Join NCLT Proceedings

The two associations are the Society for Welfare of Indian Pilots (SWIP) and Jet Airways Aircraft Maintenance Engineers' Association (JAMEWA). The National Aviators Guild, the union of Jet Airways’ pilots, is also expected to approach NCLT.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 21, 2019, 4:00 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Jet Airways Case: 2 Employee Associations to Join NCLT Proceedings
Representative image.
Loading...

Two of the employee associations of Jet Airways India Ltd have decided to approach the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) next week and become parties in the insolvency proceedings against the debt-laden airline, according to a report in Moneycontrol.

The two associations are the Society for Welfare of Indian Pilots (SWIP) and Jet Airways Aircraft Maintenance Engineers' Association (JAMEWA). The National Aviators Guild, the union of Jet Airways’ pilots, is also expected to approach NCLT.

“Claims will be filed as per procedure. It will take at least a week to collect the data, thereafter we will proceed,” a senior official told Moneycontrol.

The move comes after NCLT on Thursday admitted the State Bank of India (SBI)-led lenders’ insolvency application against Jet Airways. The Mumbai bench of NCLT also suggested a timeline of 90 days for the resolution of the case, citing it as a matter of national importance. The corporate insolvency resolution process is normally supposed to be completed in 180 days, with a provision of extension by another 90 days.

NCLT directed Jet Airways’ Insolvency Resolution Professional (IRP) to submit fortnightly progress reports on the case, with the first such report to be submitted before 5 July.

On 18 June, SBI had filed insolvency petition under Section 7 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) and also proposed Ashish Chhawchharia of Grant Thornton as IRP.

SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar said on Thursday that the decision to refer the resolution of Jet Airways under IBC was taken aft er due diligence by all lenders. “There are cogent reasons for lenders. Every decision is taken after lot of due diligence,” Kumar said during SBI’s annual general meeting (AGM).

Kumar also said that the possibility of liquidation could not be ascertained at this stage. “How can I foresee what will happen in NCLT…This is the first case of aviation sector bankruptcy that will be tested,” he added.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,194.49 -407.14 ( -1.03%)

NIFTY 50

11,724.10 -107.65 ( -0.91%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 612.00 2.04
HDFC 2,140.80 -2.66
Reliance 1,279.50 -1.33
Yes Bank 109.60 -4.32
UPL 890.10 2.28
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Sobha 520.30 -7.39
Indiabulls Hsg 612.05 2.02
Jet Airways 72.45 13.20
Yes Bank 109.55 -4.36
Axis Bank 771.95 0.06
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
UPL 890.10 2.28
Tech Mahindra 740.45 2.05
Indiabulls Hsg 612.00 2.04
Hindalco 197.65 1.72
SBI 349.40 1.23
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 349.45 1.28
IndusInd Bank 1,448.70 0.92
Vedanta 172.35 0.23
M&M 628.75 0.10
Axis Bank 771.95 0.06
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 109.60 -4.32
Maruti Suzuki 6,417.25 -3.02
HDFC 2,140.80 -2.66
Coal India 254.25 -2.34
Hero Motocorp 2,606.00 -2.24
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 109.55 -4.36
Maruti Suzuki 6,412.45 -3.39
HDFC 2,140.90 -2.63
Hero Motocorp 2,605.50 -2.17
HUL 1,768.70 -2.04
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram