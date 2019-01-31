English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
Jet Airways CEO Asks Employees to be Patient, Says It Might Get Tougher
On Wednesday, Jet Airways had decided to cancel 15 flights following grounding of six Boeing 737 planes due to non-payment of lease rentals.
Representative image.
New Delhi: Jet Airways CEO Vinay Dube told its employees on Thursday that the situation of the crisis-ridden airline might get tougher and asked them to be patient.
In an email to the employees, Dube said, "It might get tougher before it gets better, and our ascendancy will be gradual, but collectively, with your unstinted support and commitment, we will come out of this a stronger airline."
On Wednesday, Jet Airways had decided to cancel 15 flights following grounding of six Boeing 737 planes due to non-payment of lease rentals.
Dube said that the company's chairman, board of directors and the management team are working hard on a balance sheet transaction that will help in eliminating its "current challenges".
"In fact, the airline's key stakeholders are actively engaged towards finalisation of the resolution plan. We are very close, and I ask for your continued patience. Given our ongoing challenges, this is a very tall ask," Dube wrote in his message.
Dube added "While flight cancellations, regardless of reasons, have an immense impact on guests, frontline colleagues as well as our operational and commercial teams across the network, I want to highlight to you that it has been your hard work and dedication that has put us on top of Indian aviation's reliability chart."
He added that despite some challenges faced by the airlines he was confident that it will once again be at the top of the class in terms of key operational parameters for the month of January.
The airline's three aircraft, which were temporarily grounded to carry out "an engine normalization exercise", were reinstated into its fleet on Thursday.
The full service carrier would be holding a meeting of the shareholders on February 21. It will seek shareholders' approval for conversion loan into shares or convertible instruments or other securities, according to a regulatory filing made on Monday.
The carrier would seek shareholders' nod to "convert the whole or part of the outstanding under loans, extended / to be extended by the lenders, into shares, or convertible instruments or other securities, of the company...," according to the notice of the meeting submitted to the stock exchanges.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
In an email to the employees, Dube said, "It might get tougher before it gets better, and our ascendancy will be gradual, but collectively, with your unstinted support and commitment, we will come out of this a stronger airline."
On Wednesday, Jet Airways had decided to cancel 15 flights following grounding of six Boeing 737 planes due to non-payment of lease rentals.
Dube said that the company's chairman, board of directors and the management team are working hard on a balance sheet transaction that will help in eliminating its "current challenges".
"In fact, the airline's key stakeholders are actively engaged towards finalisation of the resolution plan. We are very close, and I ask for your continued patience. Given our ongoing challenges, this is a very tall ask," Dube wrote in his message.
Dube added "While flight cancellations, regardless of reasons, have an immense impact on guests, frontline colleagues as well as our operational and commercial teams across the network, I want to highlight to you that it has been your hard work and dedication that has put us on top of Indian aviation's reliability chart."
He added that despite some challenges faced by the airlines he was confident that it will once again be at the top of the class in terms of key operational parameters for the month of January.
The airline's three aircraft, which were temporarily grounded to carry out "an engine normalization exercise", were reinstated into its fleet on Thursday.
The full service carrier would be holding a meeting of the shareholders on February 21. It will seek shareholders' approval for conversion loan into shares or convertible instruments or other securities, according to a regulatory filing made on Monday.
The carrier would seek shareholders' nod to "convert the whole or part of the outstanding under loans, extended / to be extended by the lenders, into shares, or convertible instruments or other securities, of the company...," according to the notice of the meeting submitted to the stock exchanges.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Congress Won Rajasthan: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Why Congress Won Chhattisgarh: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Why Did KCR Led TRS Win In Telangana: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018: What Led to MNF’s Win & Congress’ Loss?
-
Wednesday 21 November , 2018
Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Why Congress Won Rajasthan: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Why Congress Won Chhattisgarh: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Why Did KCR Led TRS Win In Telangana: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018: What Led to MNF’s Win & Congress’ Loss?
Wednesday 21 November , 2018 Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|364.45
|-0.40
|Axis Bank
|722.70
|4.60
|Indiabulls Hsg
|664.70
|-1.22
|Yes Bank
|194.10
|-2.71
|Dewan Housing
|135.90
|-15.83
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dewan Housing
|135.85
|-15.93
|Yes Bank
|194.30
|-2.56
|ICICI Bank
|364.25
|-0.27
|Indiabulls Hsg
|665.35
|-1.28
|Axis Bank
|722.95
|4.64
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Axis Bank
|722.70
|4.60
|Tata Motors
|181.20
|3.78
|GAIL
|332.15
|3.28
|Infosys
|749.55
|3.26
|Titan Company
|995.80
|2.78
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Axis Bank
|722.95
|4.64
|Tata Motors
|181.25
|3.99
|Infosys
|749.60
|3.41
|Reliance
|1,227.10
|2.70
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,253.25
|2.60
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|194.10
|-2.71
|Bajaj Finserv
|6,091.90
|-2.49
|Zee Entertain
|380.20
|-2.22
|HCL Tech
|1,005.20
|-1.30
|Indiabulls Hsg
|664.70
|-1.22
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|194.30
|-2.56
|HCL Tech
|1,005.20
|-1.17
|Bajaj Finance
|2,570.35
|-1.00
|ICICI Bank
|364.25
|-0.27
|Coal India
|225.15
|-0.13
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Deepika Padukone's Ex-Boyfriend Nihar Pandya to Marry Singer Neeti Mohan On Valentine’s Day
- Justin Bieber Launches Clothing Line, Beliebers Call Out the Brand for Sky-high Prices
- Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga Could Be the Love Story Bollywood Has Been Waiting For
- India Bank on Prajnesh, CSC Grass Courts to Upset Italy in Davis Cup
- 'Hey Siri, Which is India's No.1 Premium Smartphone?' Asks OnePlus as it Trolls Apple
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results