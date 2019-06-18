Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Jet Airways Crashes 54% in Single Session as Lenders File Insolvency Petition

SBI-led consortium of lenders has initiated bankruptcy proceedings against Jet Airways which reportedly has an accumulated debt of Rs 8,500 crore and total liabilities of over Rs 25,000 crore.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 18, 2019, 3:32 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Jet Airways Crashes 54% in Single Session as Lenders File Insolvency Petition
File photo of Jet Airways flight. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...

Jet Airways (India) Ltd shares witnessed a free-fall on Tuesday, sliding as much as 54% in intraday trade, on news that the State Bank of India (SBI)-led consortium of lenders has initiated the bankruptcy proceedings against the airline by filing an insolvency petition at the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

The Jet Airways stock hit a low of Rs 31.65 on Tuesday. At 2.20pm, the share price was trading down 42% at Rs 39.60. The stock has lost over 90% of its value in the last one year. In January 2018, the market capitalization of Jet Airways stood at nearly Rs 10,000 crore, which has now has come down to Rs 400 crore.

The stock price reaction came after a CNBC TV18 report said SBI-led consortium has filed an insolvency petition against Jet Airways at NCLT’s Mumbai bench. SBI has also reportedly selected Ashish Chhawchharia of advisory firm Grant Thornton for the crucial role of interim resolution professional for Jet Airways.

SBI, in a statement released on Monday, said, “After due deliberations, the lenders have decided to seek resolution for Jet Airways under the bankruptcy code since only a conditional bid was received.” The statement further added that the move was necessitated as the prospective investor wanted some Sebi exemptions for a possible deal which can be worked out better under the bankruptcy laws.

Jet Airways’ lenders were trying to avoid the insolvency court to recover maximum dues. With the airline now going to NCLT, the banks will be staring at a huge haircut on their dues.

Meanwhile, NCLT is scheduled to hear insolvency petitions filed by two operational creditors of Jet Airways, Shaman Wheels Pvt Ltd and Gaggar Enterprises Pvt Ltd, on 20 June.

Jet Airways, once India’s largest private sector airline, was launched over 25 years ago by Naresh Goyal. The airline stopped flying on 17 April this year, after it ran out of cash and the unpaid lessors took away most of its 100-odd operational airplanes.

Jet Airways reportedly has an accumulated debt of Rs 8,500 crore and total liabilities of over Rs 25,000 crore.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,046.34 +85.55 ( +0.22%)

NIFTY 50

11,691.50 +19.35 ( +0.17%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 109.30 -5.90
Indiabulls Hsg 609.80 -6.86
Reliance 1,281.00 -0.10
IndusInd Bank 1,409.00 0.67
HDFC Bank 2,417.25 -0.20
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 109.30 -5.94
Indiabulls Hsg 609.70 -6.95
Infosys 750.65 1.38
Reliance 1,282.55 0.08
Godrej Consumer 671.25 2.07
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 168.10 2.47
Coal India 260.35 1.98
BPCL 385.55 1.96
Power Grid Corp 197.80 1.93
ICICI Bank 422.15 1.92
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 168.00 2.47
Coal India 260.35 2.02
ICICI Bank 422.20 1.88
Power Grid Corp 197.70 1.88
HCL Tech 1,090.85 1.57
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 609.80 -6.86
Yes Bank 109.30 -5.90
Maruti Suzuki 6,439.00 -2.17
Hindalco 189.95 -1.89
Asian Paints 1,380.05 -1.56
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 109.30 -5.94
Maruti Suzuki 6,437.05 -2.20
Asian Paints 1,380.40 -1.53
Sun Pharma 378.40 -1.11
HDFC 2,154.30 -0.79
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram