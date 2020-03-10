English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Jet Airways' Creditors To Meet on Thursday as Insolvency Process Continues

The airline owes more than Rs 8,000 crore to banks.

The meeting has been scheduled as the revised deadline for submission of bids for the airline ended on Tuesday.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: March 10, 2020, 11:36 PM IST
New Delhi: The committee of creditors (CoC) of grounded Jet Airways will meet on March 12, according to a regulatory filing.

The meeting has been scheduled as the revised deadline for submission of bids for the airline, which is undergoing an insolvency process, ended on Tuesday. It could not be immediately ascertained whether any bids have been received.

The ninth meeting of the CoC is scheduled to be held on March 12, the regulatory filing on Tuesday said.

Last month, the deadline for submission of bids was extended to March 10.

Jet Airways stopped flying in April 2019 after it ran out of cash. It owes more than Rs 8,000 crore to banks.

