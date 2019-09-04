Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
2-min read

Jet Airways' Creditors to Recover Only $300-$400 Million in Liquidation Scenario

Once India's biggest private carrier, Jet stopped flying in April after running out of cash, leaving thousands without jobs and pushing up airfares across the country.

Reuters

Updated:September 4, 2019, 7:42 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Jet Airways' Creditors to Recover Only $300-$400 Million in Liquidation Scenario
Jet Airways' employees hold protest outside Civil Aviation Ministry
Loading...

Mumbai: Creditors of bankrupt Jet Airways are likely to recover less than 10% of the carrier's total outstanding dues in a liquidation scenario if no suitor succeeds in buying the airline, two sources told Reuters.

The airline's financial and operational creditors, who are owed nearly 30,000 crore ($4.20 billion), are likely to recover only $300-$400 million from the sale of Jet's assets, the sources, who have direct knowledge of the matter, said.

"The expected recovery on owned planes and real estate is $300-400 million after repaying debt tied specifically to those assets," said one of the sources.

The sources, who asked not to be named as they have not been cleared to discuss the matter with media, said Jet currently has some four to six Boeing and Airbus aircraft, and some real estate assets in India, on which there are some outstanding dues.

The airline, less than a year ago, was operating a fleet of more than 120 planes that flew to dozens of domestic destinations and international hubs such as Singapore, London and Dubai.

Once India's biggest private carrier, Jet stopped flying in April after running out of cash, leaving thousands without jobs and pushing up airfares across the country. It was admitted to bankruptcy court in June after its lenders, led by State Bank of India, failed to agree on a revival plan.

The court-appointed resolution professional, Grant Thornton, now responsible for the company, declined to comment and said that the focus remains on resolution and not liquidation at this stage.

The Indian bankruptcy process allows lenders to sell the company as a whole or in parts to maximise recovery for creditors. Apart from the lenders the airline has 2,400 creditors including suppliers, vendors and employees.

Grant Thornton in July opened bids for those interested in buying a stake in the airline. The initial deadline of 15 days was extended to accommodate more bidders but the response has been tepid. Three early-stage bidders include Synergy Group Corp, which owns a majority stake in Colombian carrier Avianca Holdings, Russia's Treasury RA Partners and Panama-based investment firm Avantulo Group.

Restrictive foreign ownership rules could complicate any sale, industry insiders said. Two other potential investors have backed out - the head of mining firm Vedanta, Anil Agarwal and Etihad Airways, which owns a minority stake in Jet.

"Anyone who wants to purchase Jet will be taking huge liabilities and so it doesn't make sense for anyone. It is clear that Jet will head into liquidation because what else is there?" said one of the lead bankers.

Apart from the few planes and real estate assets there is little else that Jet's creditors can sell, and analysts and bankers say that the value of the airline's brand has weakened.

($1 = 71.4920 Indian rupees)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

36,724.74 +161.83 ( +0.44%)

NIFTY 50

10,844.65 +46.75 ( +0.43%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,201.15 -0.44
Sun Pharma 426.45 -2.94
Maruti Suzuki 5,830.75 -3.62
Yes Bank 59.45 1.19
HDFC Bank 2,247.75 1.66
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Maruti Suzuki 5,829.75 -3.64
Sun Pharma 426.40 -2.97
Reliance 1,201.55 -0.36
SBI 274.95 2.46
Yes Bank 59.45 1.11
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,602.70 2.76
IOC 120.35 2.64
Bharti Airtel 345.70 2.63
SBI 275.10 2.50
Tata Steel 339.25 2.37
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 346.65 2.97
SBI 274.95 2.46
Tata Steel 339.35 2.40
Vedanta 136.75 1.94
HDFC Bank 2,247.55 1.73
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Maruti Suzuki 5,830.75 -3.62
Sun Pharma 426.45 -2.94
Tata Motors 109.50 -2.80
Britannia 2,635.45 -2.67
Asian Paints 1,535.15 -2.64
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Maruti Suzuki 5,829.75 -3.64
Sun Pharma 426.40 -2.97
Tata Motors 109.50 -2.80
Asian Paints 1,534.90 -2.64
IndusInd Bank 1,317.35 -1.99
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram