English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jet Airways Crisis Deepens as Airlines Says it Can't Clear Pilots' Dues Immediately
Over 1,000 pilots of the struggling private carrier Jet Airways have decided to go ahead with their 'no flying' call from April 1 following the airline failing to receive funds from the banks.
Representative image. (Reuters)
Loading...
Mumbai: Struggling private carrier Jet Airways has expressed inability to clear salary dues of its pilots, saying it can pay only the balance 87.50 per cent of December pay, amid the looming threat of halting of operations from April 1.
Meanwhile, the airline's pilots body, the National Aviators Guild (NAG), has called an `open house' of its members in New Delhi and Mumbai Sunday.
The pilots, who along with engineers and senior staff have not been paid for almost four months now, have said they will not fly from April if dues were not cleared and a roadmap on future payment was not provided by March 31.
"The board of directors and the management team are working as fast as possible to implement the resolution plan agreed with the consortium of Indian lenders to quickly restore the much-needed stability to our operations and build a sustainable future for the airline.”
"These are complex processes and it has taken longer than we had expected and as such we are only able to remit your remaining salary for December 2018," Jet Airways chief executive officer Vinay Dube said in a communication to pilots on Saturday.
Last week, SBI-led consortium of lenders became the owner of Jet Airways after its founder-chairman Naresh Goyal along with his wife Anita stepped down from the board under a debt-rejig plan. Goyal also quit the chairman's post.
In the last few months the airline has witnessed exceedingly challenging times in the organisation, Dube said, adding, "We understand the hardship, anxiety and uncertainty which each of you have endured. We realise that this remittance does not lift the financial hardship that each of you are facing... we continue to work on additional funding on an urgent basis and shall advise you about the release of the remaining salary arrears as the funds come in," he added.
Earlier on Friday, around 200 pilots had written individually to the Jet CEO, threatening to go on "leave of absence".
A source in the pilots' community said around 200 pilots had written to the CEO flagging concerns about non-payment of salaries.
Meanwhile, the airline's pilots body, the National Aviators Guild (NAG), has called an `open house' of its members in New Delhi and Mumbai Sunday.
The pilots, who along with engineers and senior staff have not been paid for almost four months now, have said they will not fly from April if dues were not cleared and a roadmap on future payment was not provided by March 31.
"The board of directors and the management team are working as fast as possible to implement the resolution plan agreed with the consortium of Indian lenders to quickly restore the much-needed stability to our operations and build a sustainable future for the airline.”
"These are complex processes and it has taken longer than we had expected and as such we are only able to remit your remaining salary for December 2018," Jet Airways chief executive officer Vinay Dube said in a communication to pilots on Saturday.
Last week, SBI-led consortium of lenders became the owner of Jet Airways after its founder-chairman Naresh Goyal along with his wife Anita stepped down from the board under a debt-rejig plan. Goyal also quit the chairman's post.
In the last few months the airline has witnessed exceedingly challenging times in the organisation, Dube said, adding, "We understand the hardship, anxiety and uncertainty which each of you have endured. We realise that this remittance does not lift the financial hardship that each of you are facing... we continue to work on additional funding on an urgent basis and shall advise you about the release of the remaining salary arrears as the funds come in," he added.
Earlier on Friday, around 200 pilots had written individually to the Jet CEO, threatening to go on "leave of absence".
A source in the pilots' community said around 200 pilots had written to the CEO flagging concerns about non-payment of salaries.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
‘GAYAB HO GAYA’ Is New Tag Line: Rahul Gandhi On "Stolen" Rafale Papers
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
‘GAYAB HO GAYA’ Is New Tag Line: Rahul Gandhi On "Stolen" Rafale Papers
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|858.25
|5.81
|Reliance
|1,363.25
|0.24
|Yes Bank
|275.10
|-0.36
|SBI
|320.75
|0.55
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,672.55
|1.16
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI Life Insura
|579.55
|-6.03
|United Brewerie
|1,395.15
|1.89
|Indiabulls Hsg
|857.20
|5.18
|Yes Bank
|275.05
|-0.05
|Gillette India
|6,564.65
|-1.09
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|858.25
|5.81
|HPCL
|283.85
|4.18
|Vedanta
|184.45
|3.59
|Grasim
|857.95
|3.35
|UPL
|958.85
|3.21
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|183.75
|3.20
|Tata Steel
|520.85
|2.73
|M&M
|671.80
|2.27
|Tata Motors
|174.30
|2.17
|ONGC
|159.55
|1.66
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|GAIL
|347.65
|-2.97
|IndusInd Bank
|1,780.00
|-2.26
|Eicher Motors
|20,547.70
|-1.68
|Bajaj Auto
|2,911.10
|-1.28
|Bharti Infratel
|313.40
|-1.17
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,782.10
|-2.08
|ITC
|296.70
|-1.10
|Bajaj Auto
|2,915.05
|-0.89
|Axis Bank
|776.10
|-0.53
|NTPC
|135.35
|-0.37
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Why NASA Thinks Putting US Astronauts on the Moon by 2024 Won't Be Easy
- The Great Sex Recession: Celibate Americans at Record High
- Mission Shakti May Have Created 6500 Pieces of Space Debris According to Simulation
- Streaming Now: Hanna Ready to Take On Avengers Infinity War
- PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 Update Beta: New Weapons, Updated Zombie Mode, Friendly Spectate And More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results