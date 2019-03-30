LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Jet Airways Crisis Deepens as Airlines Says it Can't Clear Pilots' Dues Immediately

Over 1,000 pilots of the struggling private carrier Jet Airways have decided to go ahead with their 'no flying' call from April 1 following the airline failing to receive funds from the banks.

PTI

Updated:March 30, 2019, 11:14 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Jet Airways Crisis Deepens as Airlines Says it Can't Clear Pilots' Dues Immediately
Representative image. (Reuters)
Loading...
Mumbai: Struggling private carrier Jet Airways has expressed inability to clear salary dues of its pilots, saying it can pay only the balance 87.50 per cent of December pay, amid the looming threat of halting of operations from April 1.

Meanwhile, the airline's pilots body, the National Aviators Guild (NAG), has called an `open house' of its members in New Delhi and Mumbai Sunday.

The pilots, who along with engineers and senior staff have not been paid for almost four months now, have said they will not fly from April if dues were not cleared and a roadmap on future payment was not provided by March 31.

"The board of directors and the management team are working as fast as possible to implement the resolution plan agreed with the consortium of Indian lenders to quickly restore the much-needed stability to our operations and build a sustainable future for the airline.”

"These are complex processes and it has taken longer than we had expected and as such we are only able to remit your remaining salary for December 2018," Jet Airways chief executive officer Vinay Dube said in a communication to pilots on Saturday.

Last week, SBI-led consortium of lenders became the owner of Jet Airways after its founder-chairman Naresh Goyal along with his wife Anita stepped down from the board under a debt-rejig plan. Goyal also quit the chairman's post.

In the last few months the airline has witnessed exceedingly challenging times in the organisation, Dube said, adding, "We understand the hardship, anxiety and uncertainty which each of you have endured. We realise that this remittance does not lift the financial hardship that each of you are facing... we continue to work on additional funding on an urgent basis and shall advise you about the release of the remaining salary arrears as the funds come in," he added.

Earlier on Friday, around 200 pilots had written individually to the Jet CEO, threatening to go on "leave of absence".

A source in the pilots' community said around 200 pilots had written to the CEO flagging concerns about non-payment of salaries.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

38,672.91 +127.19 ( +0.33%)

NIFTY 50

11,623.90 +53.90 ( +0.47%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 858.25 5.81
Reliance 1,363.25 0.24
Yes Bank 275.10 -0.36
SBI 320.75 0.55
Maruti Suzuki 6,672.55 1.16
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI Life Insura 579.55 -6.03
United Brewerie 1,395.15 1.89
Indiabulls Hsg 857.20 5.18
Yes Bank 275.05 -0.05
Gillette India 6,564.65 -1.09
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 858.25 5.81
HPCL 283.85 4.18
Vedanta 184.45 3.59
Grasim 857.95 3.35
UPL 958.85 3.21
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 183.75 3.20
Tata Steel 520.85 2.73
M&M 671.80 2.27
Tata Motors 174.30 2.17
ONGC 159.55 1.66
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
GAIL 347.65 -2.97
IndusInd Bank 1,780.00 -2.26
Eicher Motors 20,547.70 -1.68
Bajaj Auto 2,911.10 -1.28
Bharti Infratel 313.40 -1.17
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,782.10 -2.08
ITC 296.70 -1.10
Bajaj Auto 2,915.05 -0.89
Axis Bank 776.10 -0.53
NTPC 135.35 -0.37
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram