Jet Airways Downfall Continues as Stocks Down by 10% After NCLT Accepts Insolvency Plea
The Jet Airways stock had risen a whopping 122% to close at Rs 73.55 on Thursday on hopes that NCLT may not admit the insolvency plea, but that didn’t turn out to be the case.
Jet Airways' employees hold protest outside Civil Aviation Ministry
Shares of Jet Airways India Ltd fell by 10% to Rs 56.60 on Friday after the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) admitted the State Bank of India (SBI)-led lenders’ insolvency application against the debt-laden airline.
The Jet Airways stocks had risen a whopping 122% to close at Rs 73.55 on Thursday on hopes that NCLT may not admit the insolvency plea, but that didn’t turn out to be the case.
The Mumbai bench of NCLT did not just accept the petition, but also suggested a timeline of 90 days for the resolution of the case, citing it as a matter of national importance. The corporate insolvency resolution process is normally supposed to be completed in 180 days, with a provision for extension by another 90 days.
NCLT directed Jet Airways’ Insolvency Resolution Professional (IRP) to submit fortnightly progress reports on the case, with the first such report to be submitted before July 5. On 18 June, SBI had filed insolvency petition under Section 7 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) and also proposed Ashish Chhawchharia of Grant Thornton as IRP.
SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar said on Thursday that the decision to refer the resolution of Jet Airways under IBC was taken after due diligence by all lenders. “There are cogent reasons for lenders. Every decision is taken after a lot of due diligence,” Kumar said during SBI’s annual general meeting (AGM).
Kumar also said that the possibility of liquidation could not be ascertained at this stage. “How can I foresee what will happen in NCLT, this is the first case of aviation sector bankruptcy that will be tested,” he added.
Jet’s lenders have been trying to sell the company for the past five months, but have failed to find buyers. They wanted to avoid the insolvency court to recover maximum dues. With the airline now going to NCLT, the banks will be staring at a huge haircut on the loans given to the company.
The airline owes over a total of Rs 8,500 crore to 26 banks, Rs 10,000 crore to its hundreds of vendors, primarily aircraft lessors, and Rs 3,000 crore to around 23,000 staff who have not been paid since March, according to media reports.
Keywords: State Bank of India, SBI, Jet Airways, National Company Law Tribunal, NCLT, Naresh Goyal, Jet Airways, Jet Airways Share, Jet Airways share price, Jet Airways stocks
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|610.10
|1.73
|Yes Bank
|109.00
|-4.85
|UPL
|902.05
|3.65
|Jet Airways
|68.90
|9.63
|HDFC
|2,174.50
|-1.13
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sobha
|522.00
|-7.08
|Indiabulls Hsg
|610.55
|1.77
|Jet Airways
|69.15
|8.05
|Yes Bank
|109.00
|-4.85
|Rel Capital
|69.80
|1.09
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|UPL
|902.25
|3.68
|Indiabulls Hsg
|614.55
|2.47
|IndusInd Bank
|1,453.80
|1.27
|UltraTechCement
|4,627.00
|1.11
|Tech Mahindra
|733.10
|1.04
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,453.70
|1.27
|SBI
|349.35
|1.25
|Hero Motocorp
|2,683.00
|0.74
|Vedanta
|172.50
|0.32
|M&M
|630.45
|0.37
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|109.00
|-4.85
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,461.70
|-2.34
|Bharti Infratel
|273.70
|-1.92
|IOC
|154.25
|-1.59
|Sun Pharma
|385.05
|-1.40
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|109.00
|-4.85
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,462.55
|-2.63
|Sun Pharma
|385.10
|-1.41
|HDFC
|2,176.80
|-1.00
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,503.75
|-0.92
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kabir Singh Celeb Reviews: Bollywood Calls Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani Film Brilliant
- Amitabh Bachchan's Quirky First Look from Gulabo Sitabo Revealed, See it Here
- Shilpa Shetty Makes Yoga The Fitness Mantra For Fans
- Beer, Goat and Dogs: The Bizarre Avatars of Yoga to Try This International Yoga Day
- Virat Kohli Spends Time With School Children During Cricket Clinic
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s