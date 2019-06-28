Jet Airways Employee Consortium, AdiGroup to Bid for 75% of Airlines
Jet Airways became the first domestic airliner to go into bankruptcy after the Mumbai Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal admitted an insolvency petition filed by the SBI on behalf of 26 lenders on June 20.
Jet Airways.
New Delhi: In a first-of-its-kind initiative, a Jet Airways Employee Consortium and AdiGroup on Friday announced a partnership to bid for 75 per cent of the airlines through the NCLT process, members of the consortium said.
The debt-laden company became the first domestic airliner to go into bankruptcy after the Mumbai Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) admitted an insolvency petition filed by the SBI on behalf of 26 lenders on June 20.
The airline owes Rs 8,500 crore to banks and around Rs 25,000 crore in arrears to vendors, lessors and employees.
"Jet Airways Employee Consortium and AdiGroup are delighted to announce their partnership to bid for the acquisition of 75 per cent of Jet Airways through NCLT process.
"This is a new dawn in the history of India Aviation of operating an airline through Employee Initiative programme where every single employee of Jet Airways will become an owner of the airline.
"It truly embodies prime minister's dream 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas Sabka Vishwas', a joint statement from the consortium and the AdiGroup said.
At a press conference here Capt. Ashwani Tyagi, Commander Boeing 777, General Secretary-Society for Welfare of Indian Pilots, and one of Jet's senior-most pilots who has been with the airline for 18 years said the airlines were like a family to him and it was "challenging yet exciting journey to revive Jet Airways."
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,253.10
|-1.65
|Power Finance
|134.20
|-1.21
|SBI
|361.25
|-0.25
|Indiabulls Hsg
|607.70
|-3.15
|HDFC Bank
|2,443.75
|-0.75
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|UPL
|937.45
|-0.62
|Reliance
|1,252.00
|-1.79
|Yes Bank
|108.70
|-3.29
|HUL
|1,787.30
|0.70
|Indiabulls Hsg
|607.40
|-3.19
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|GAIL
|311.95
|1.73
|Bajaj Finance
|3,681.10
|1.07
|Axis Bank
|808.55
|1.01
|Bajaj Finserv
|8,524.65
|0.96
|Adani Ports
|410.20
|0.91
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bajaj Finance
|3,678.40
|1.05
|Axis Bank
|807.65
|0.91
|NTPC
|141.35
|0.75
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,534.00
|0.71
|HUL
|1,787.30
|0.70
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|108.75
|-3.25
|Indiabulls Hsg
|607.70
|-3.15
|Bharti Infratel
|267.05
|-2.82
|IndusInd Bank
|1,410.50
|-2.74
|Coal India
|253.80
|-2.16
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|108.70
|-3.29
|IndusInd Bank
|1,410.10
|-2.85
|Coal India
|253.75
|-2.25
|Tata Motors
|162.35
|-2.11
|Reliance
|1,252.00
|-1.79
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Indian Cricket Fans Cannot Stop Talking About Dhoni's 'Sluggish' Knock Against West Indies
- Nobody Can Beat Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' Stylish Entry at Joe-Sophie Turner's Wedding Venue
- Nearly 100 Cars Get Stuck in a Muddy Field, After Google Maps Suggested a Quicker Detour
- PM Modi, Donald Trump Hold Bilateral Meet, Discuss Trade, Defence, 5G
- Now an F1-Inspired JCB Tractor with a Top-Speed of 166kph - Watch Video
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s