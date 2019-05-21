Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Jet Airways' Employees Hold Protest Outside Civil Aviation Ministry, Demand Revival of Airline

Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways submitted its sealed bid to acquire a minority stake in Jet Airways with a lot of riders that involved finding more investors, leaving little hope for the airline's survival.

PTI

Updated:May 21, 2019, 2:53 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Jet Airways' Employees Hold Protest Outside Civil Aviation Ministry, Demand Revival of Airline
Jet Airways' employees hold protest outside Civil Aviation Ministry
Loading...
New Delhi: Employees of cash-strapped Jet Airways protested outside the Civil Aviation Ministry here on Tuesday, demanding revival of the airline and payment of their pending salaries.

The protests come amid the State Bank of India-led consortium of lenders struggling to find a buyer for the airline which ceased operations around mid-last month due to acute liquidity crisis.

Around 200 employees of Jet Airways demonstrated with banners reading "Hear our cry, let 9W fly", "We fly you around, don't let us be on ground", "We have dependents to feed, please don't let 9W bleed" and "A family helps each other for cleaning house". 9W is the flight code for Jet Airways.

As the protesters moved towards the ministry, Delhi Police and CRPF personnel erected barriers to stop them. Three employees of the full-service carrier met S K Mishra, joint secretary of Ministry of Civil Aviation. Asish Kumar Mohanty, one of the employees who met Mishra, told PTI later, "We have given him an update about today's conditions within Jet Airways... We have not got salaries for the last five months. In between, our medical coverage has also been stopped as the management has told us that they have no revenue."

"We told him about three important concerns for the airline - employees' pending salaries and no management to look after Jet Airways and expedition of SBI's bidding process," added Mohanty, who belongs to the airline's engineering department. Jet Airways' Chief Executive Officer Vinay Dube, Chief Financial Officer Amit Agarwal, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer Kuldeep Sharma and Chief People Officer Rahul Taneja had resigned from their respective posts on May 14.

"The joint secretary said the government is very much concerned about the revival of Jet Airways. He said that the higher officers know about it and dialogue and meeting are going on. We told him that the dialogue and meeting have been going on for the last 3-4 months, but nothing has been done on paper as yet," Mohanty said. He said Mishra was told that aircraft of the airline are being de-registered and the primary concern is the pending salaries of employees.

According to Mohanty, the joint secretary said he will tell his "top bosses" about the employees' concerns. He added that the central government would be given a petition on Tuesday itself. The lenders, whom Jet Airways owes over Rs 8,000 crore in debt, are offering 31.2 per cent-75 per cent stake in the company on a fully diluted basis.

SBI Caps, the merchant banking arm of SBI, had on behalf of the consortium of 26 lenders invited expressions of interest between April 8-12, and received four preliminary bids. These 26 lenders own 51 per cent stake in the airline. After the first round of bids, private equity firms IndiGo Partners and TPG, Etihad Airways and the sovereign fund NIIF were shortlisted.

Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways submitted its sealed bid to acquire a minority stake in Jet Airways with a lot of riders that involved finding more investors, leaving little hope for the airline's survival.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 
S&P BSE SENSEX

38,969.80 -382.87 ( -0.97%)

NIFTY 50

11,709.10 -119.15 ( -1.01%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,339.80 1.05
Indiabulls Hsg 807.75 -0.83
HDFC 2,114.50 -0.38
SBI 337.55 -2.07
Tata Motors 176.80 -7.02
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,339.75 1.08
SBI 337.55 -2.05
HDFC Bank 2,403.80 -1.20
Indiabulls Hsg 808.25 -0.35
Tata Motors 176.60 -7.05
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,667.00 3.00
Bharti Infratel 276.10 2.43
Britannia 2,848.70 1.70
Reliance 1,339.80 1.05
Titan Company 1,244.40 1.04
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,339.75 1.08
Bajaj Finance 3,432.65 0.76
HUL 1,783.50 0.62
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 176.80 -7.02
BPCL 374.45 -4.43
Zee Entertain 347.70 -4.08
IndusInd Bank 1,447.75 -3.14
Adani Ports 387.60 -3.12
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 176.60 -7.05
Maruti Suzuki 6,857.80 -3.25
IndusInd Bank 1,447.55 -3.02
Bharti Airtel 330.80 -2.66
M&M 637.70 -2.53
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram