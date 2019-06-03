Jet Airways’ Former Partners, Rivals Scramble to Fill Capacity Void Left by Collapsed Airlines

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
Jet Airways’ Former Partners, Rivals Scramble to Fill Capacity Void Left by Collapsed Airlines
Jet Airways, which halted operations on April 17 after running out of cash, had a market share of around 12 percent on international flights in 2018.
Image for representation
Loading...
Seoul: Former partners and rivals of Jet Airways Ltd are launching replacement routes and looking for new codeshare partners as they scramble to fill a lucrative gap left by the collapse of the country’s once-largest international airline.
Jet, which halted operations on April 17 after running out of cash, had a market share of around 12 percent on international flights to and from India in 2018, according to government statistics, outstripping even Air India.
In Jet's absence, cash-strapped Air India is the only carrier that operates widebody jets capable of non-stop flights to Europe and the United States, although the Vistara joint venture owned by Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines Ltd has 6 Boeing Co 787s on order due for delivery from next year.
With international airfares spiking by up to 36 percent in May and June according to data from travel portal Yatra.com, Jet's former partners, Virgin Atlantic and Delta Air Lines Inc, have been among the first to announce new Indian routes to replace ones previously flown by Jet.
"People still want to travel. Foreign carriers are changing their networks and putting more into India if they can," Association of Asia Pacific Airlines Director General Andrew Herdman said on the sidelines of an airline industry conference in Seoul.
KLM and sister carrier Air France will boost their capacity in India by 25 percent in the upcoming winter season through the use of bigger planes, higher frequencies and a new Bangalore-Amsterdam route from October.
In October, Virgin Atlantic will launch Mumbai-London, while Delta will fly from Mumbai to New York from December, in a sign it will take months to replace Jet's non-stop capacity.
"I think you'll see in the next four or five months most of the (domestic) capacity will be taken up," said SpiceJet Ltd Chairman Ajay Singh. "As far as international is concerned, that may take a little longer as Jet was flying a significant number of widebody aircraft which are tougher for carriers in India to add at such a rapid pace."
Other airlines, like Emirates, Qatar Airways and Turkish Airlines, will need the central government to loosen bilateral restrictions that cap flights at current levels. Singh said that was unlikely due to India's policy of trying to develop its own hubs.
The capacity gap in the Middle East means fares in that market are expected to remain higher for longer than on some domestic and other routes, low-cost carrier IndiGo's Chief Financial Officer Rohit Philip told analysts on May 27.
IndiGo has a codeshare agreement with Turkish, and days after Jet stopped flying SpiceJet signed a codeshare agreement with Emirates. Neither Indian carrier has widebodies.
Airbus SE Chief Commercial Officer Christian Scherer said new technology, such as a longer-range version of the A321neo, could help IndiGo launch non-stop flights to Europe without taking the costlier and riskier decision to add widebodies to its fleet.
"I think you are going to see some widebody capacity going into India to replace Jet's and you are going to see some narrowbodies picking up that market," he told reporters.
Other former Jet partners are in talks with carriers like IndiGo and SpiceJet about new codeshare relationships.
Qantas Airways Ltd does not fly to India itself but it had used Jet to boost its reach beyond Singapore to Indian destinations and wants a new partner for the large market, CEO Alan Joyce said.
"They were a big partner and we were carrying a lot of traffic on them," he said. "We have been approached by just about every major Indian carrier because they know there is a lot of traffic that we can provide them. We have had dialogue in the last few days with four different carriers about possible agreements."
Jet, which halted operations on April 17 after running out of cash, had a market share of around 12 percent on international flights to and from India in 2018, according to government statistics, outstripping even Air India.
In Jet's absence, cash-strapped Air India is the only carrier that operates widebody jets capable of non-stop flights to Europe and the United States, although the Vistara joint venture owned by Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines Ltd has 6 Boeing Co 787s on order due for delivery from next year.
With international airfares spiking by up to 36 percent in May and June according to data from travel portal Yatra.com, Jet's former partners, Virgin Atlantic and Delta Air Lines Inc, have been among the first to announce new Indian routes to replace ones previously flown by Jet.
"People still want to travel. Foreign carriers are changing their networks and putting more into India if they can," Association of Asia Pacific Airlines Director General Andrew Herdman said on the sidelines of an airline industry conference in Seoul.
KLM and sister carrier Air France will boost their capacity in India by 25 percent in the upcoming winter season through the use of bigger planes, higher frequencies and a new Bangalore-Amsterdam route from October.
In October, Virgin Atlantic will launch Mumbai-London, while Delta will fly from Mumbai to New York from December, in a sign it will take months to replace Jet's non-stop capacity.
"I think you'll see in the next four or five months most of the (domestic) capacity will be taken up," said SpiceJet Ltd Chairman Ajay Singh. "As far as international is concerned, that may take a little longer as Jet was flying a significant number of widebody aircraft which are tougher for carriers in India to add at such a rapid pace."
Other airlines, like Emirates, Qatar Airways and Turkish Airlines, will need the central government to loosen bilateral restrictions that cap flights at current levels. Singh said that was unlikely due to India's policy of trying to develop its own hubs.
The capacity gap in the Middle East means fares in that market are expected to remain higher for longer than on some domestic and other routes, low-cost carrier IndiGo's Chief Financial Officer Rohit Philip told analysts on May 27.
IndiGo has a codeshare agreement with Turkish, and days after Jet stopped flying SpiceJet signed a codeshare agreement with Emirates. Neither Indian carrier has widebodies.
Airbus SE Chief Commercial Officer Christian Scherer said new technology, such as a longer-range version of the A321neo, could help IndiGo launch non-stop flights to Europe without taking the costlier and riskier decision to add widebodies to its fleet.
"I think you are going to see some widebody capacity going into India to replace Jet's and you are going to see some narrowbodies picking up that market," he told reporters.
Other former Jet partners are in talks with carriers like IndiGo and SpiceJet about new codeshare relationships.
Qantas Airways Ltd does not fly to India itself but it had used Jet to boost its reach beyond Singapore to Indian destinations and wants a new partner for the large market, CEO Alan Joyce said.
"They were a big partner and we were carrying a lot of traffic on them," he said. "We have been approached by just about every major Indian carrier because they know there is a lot of traffic that we can provide them. We have had dialogue in the last few days with four different carriers about possible agreements."
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Xiaomi Mi TV And TCL See Strong Growth, to Stabilise Declining TV Shipments in Q1 2019
- Sonam Kapoor Comes to Sister's Defence After Katrina Kaif Points Out Janhvi Kapoor's 'Very Short Shorts'
- Buying a New Tata Sky Connection? Here Are All The Set Top Box Choices, at New Prices
- Clay-rification Ahead: NASA's Mars Curiosity Rover Finds Caches of Muddy Soil
- PUBG Mobile: Best Weapons in the Game, Feat. AWM Sniper, MK14 SMG and More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results