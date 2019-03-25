LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Jet Airways Founder Naresh Goyal Likely to Step Down as Chairman Today, May Exit Board With Wife Anita

Saddled with more than $1 billion of debt, Jet is struggling to stay afloat. It has delayed payments to banks, suppliers, pilots and lessors - some of which have forced the airline to ground as many as 40 planes.

News18.com

Updated:March 25, 2019, 1:59 PM IST
Jet Airways Founder Naresh Goyal Likely to Step Down as Chairman Today, May Exit Board With Wife Anita
File photo of Naresh Goyal, Chairman of Jet Airways (Image : Reuters).
New Delhi: Jet Airways Ltd Chairman Naresh Goyal and his wife Anita Goyal are expected to leave the board of the cash-strapped airline on Monday, Moneycontrol quoted sources as saying.

Chief Executive Vinay Dube is expected to stay on board the 25-year-old airline Goyal set up with his wife in 1993.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Goyal had agreed to step down as chairman and reduce his 51% stake in the airline.

The reports also said that Jet's lenders may invoke Goyal's entire stake in the airline, and start looking for a new buyer in the coming weeks.

Jet has survived a near-death experience once before; in 2013, Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways injected $600 million of capital for a 24 percent stake in the airline, three London Heathrow slots and a majority share in Jet's frequent flyer programme. The infusion helped Jet pare down debt and fight growing domestic competition.

Etihad's stake is likely to be diluted in the near future, reports said.

