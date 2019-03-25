LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Jet Airways To Get Rs 1,500 Crore Funding As Founder Naresh Goyal Steps Down From Board

Saddled with more than $1 billion of debt, Jet is struggling to stay afloat and has delayed payments to banks, suppliers, pilots and lessors.

Updated:March 25, 2019, 4:25 PM IST
Jet Airways chairman Naresh Goyal speaks during a news conference in Mumbai. (Photo: REUTERS)
Mumbai: Jet Airways Founder and Chairman Naresh Goyal and his wife Anita Goyal will resign from the board of the crisis-hit airline, according to a regulatory filing. Jet Airways also said it will receive up to Rs. 1,500 crore from the group of banks by way of debt instruments.

The decision was taken at the airline's board meeting held here Monday. In a filing to the stock exchanges, Jet Airways said Naresh Goyal, Anita Goyal and one nominee of Etihad Airways PJSC would step down from the board.

Abu Dhabi-based Etihad is a strategic partner with 24 per cent stake in Jet Airways.

Naresh Goyal would also cease to be the chairman, the filing said. Jet Airways, which has been operating for more than 25 years, is grappling with financial crunch and is also looking to raise fresh funds.

The airline has suspended operations on at least 14 international routes till end-April and over 80 planes are on the ground. As many as 54 aircraft have been grounded due to non-payment of lease rentals.
