Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
2-min read

Jet Airways Founder Naresh Goyal Withdraws Plea to Visit Abroad, Says Fully Cooperating with Probe Agencies

Besides seeking permission to travel outside India, Goyal had also challenged a look out circular (LOC) issued against him on the ground that as on May 25, when he was off-loaded from a flight to Dubai.

PTI

Updated:August 23, 2019, 5:36 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Jet Airways Founder Naresh Goyal Withdraws Plea to Visit Abroad, Says Fully Cooperating with Probe Agencies
File photo of Naresh Goyal. (Reuters)
Loading...

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday allowed Naresh Goyal, the founder of the now-grounded Jet Airways, to withdraw his petition for permission to travel abroad. Justice Navin Chawla said the plea is "dismissed as withdrawn".

In a fresh application to the court, Goyal said the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) has started its probe into a case of alleged fraud of Rs 18,000 crore and he was extending full cooperation to the agency in the investigation and accordingly, was and not pressing for the permission to go abroad at this stage. The Central government's Standing Counsel Ajay Digpaul, however, told the court that Goyal was not cooperating in the investigation.

Besides seeking permission to travel outside India, Goyal had also challenged a look out circular (LOC) issued against him on the ground that as on May 25, when he was off-loaded from a flight to Dubai, no ECIR/FIR was registered against him.

In his plea, Goyal said he came to know of the LOC on May 25 when he and his wife Anita were off-loaded from a flight to Dubai with an onward connection to London.

He said when he had filed the petition in July, he was in an urgent need to travel abroad and thereafter, he received summons from SFIO for recording of statement regarding the investigation which has been initiated.

"The petitioner (Goyal) is participating and fully cooperating in the investigation and has appeared before the authorities on three occasions.

"As the investigation has commenced and since the petitioner is extending full cooperation, he is not pressing the present writ petition at this stage for permission to travel outside India," it said, adding he be given liberty to avail appropriate remedies in future.

Earlier when Goyal had moved court seeking permission to go aborad, the judge had observed that if he wanted to go abroad, he should first deposit Rs 18,000 crore as as guarantee that his company owes to lenders.

Denying him permission to fly aborad, the court had sought the Centre's reply to his plea. The court was informed by the Centre that it was a serious fraud involving Rs 18,000 crore and the investigation was being carried out by the SFIO. Goyal has sought quashing of the LOC as well as several office memorandums which lay down the guidelines for issuing the travel ban.

According to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the LOC was issued after the ministry found in an inspection large-scale irregularities in Jet Airways, which shut its operations in April due to acute cash crunch.

The ministry subsequently ordered a probe by the SFIO into the affairs of Jet Airways. Naresh and Anita Goyal had resigned from the board of Jet Airways, which the former founded 26 years ago, in March following a debt restructuring plan. He had also resigned as the airline's chairman. Jet Airways is facing insolvency proceedings.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

36,701.16 +228.23 ( +0.63%)

NIFTY 50

10,829.35 +88.00 ( +0.82%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 59.25 5.24
Indiabulls Hsg 467.85 3.84
Reliance 1,275.85 2.33
HDFC Bank 2,162.70 -0.52
ICICI Bank 395.40 -0.93
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 59.25 5.24
ICICI Bank 395.75 -0.85
Indiabulls Hsg 467.90 4.00
Bajaj Finance 3,175.35 1.85
Reliance 1,275.95 2.36
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 351.15 6.75
Vedanta 137.40 6.47
UPL 547.25 5.64
Yes Bank 59.25 5.24
BPCL 329.35 5.22
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 137.50 6.55
Yes Bank 59.25 5.24
ONGC 122.30 4.66
M&M 533.10 4.09
Coal India 188.05 4.07
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,310.50 -1.88
ITC 236.10 -1.65
ICICI Bank 395.40 -0.93
Eicher Motors 15,383.45 -0.90
HUL 1,860.00 -0.65
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,310.35 -1.90
ITC 236.00 -1.71
ICICI Bank 395.75 -0.85
Power Grid Corp 201.40 -0.69
HUL 1,859.35 -0.69
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram