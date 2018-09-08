GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Jet Airways Gets Govt Approval to Appoint Sharad Sharma as Independent Director

At the annual general meeting of Jet Airways held in August, Sharma was appointed as an Independent Director and will take effect from September 5, 2018.

PTI

Updated:September 8, 2018, 7:15 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Jet Airways Gets Govt Approval to Appoint Sharad Sharma as Independent Director
Representative image/Reuters
Loading...
New Delhi: Jet Airways Saturday said the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has given security clearance for the appointment of Sharad Sharma as an independent director on the board of the company.

At the annual general meeting of the company held in August, Sharma was appointed as an Independent Director.

"This is to inform that the MoCA has, vide its letter dated 5 September 2018, granted security clearance for the appointment of Sharad Sharma as Director.

Accordingly, Sharma's appointment as an Independent Director of the company takes effect from September 5, 2018," Jet Airways said in a filing to the BSE.
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

38,389.82 +147.01 ( +0.38%)

Nifty 50

11,589.10 +52.20 ( +0.45%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Aurobindo Pharm 800.85 +41.55 +5.47
Yes Bank 323.40 -15.80 -4.66
Sun Pharma 664.25 -13.15 -1.94
Reliance 1,278.60 +17.20 +1.36
Lupin 959.40 +41.45 +4.52
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 323.45 -15.55 -4.59
Aurobindo Pharm 801.00 +41.45 +5.46
Sun Pharma 664.20 -12.45 -1.84
Tech Mahindra 770.40 -2.30 -0.30
Maruti Suzuki 8,732.55 -39.75 -0.45
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Hero Motocorp 3,329.35 +164.50 +5.20
Bajaj Auto 2,923.55 +140.45 +5.05
Bharti Airtel 389.60 +17.30 +4.65
Lupin 959.40 +41.45 +4.52
M&M 973.70 +38.75 +4.14
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Hero Motocorp 3,327.45 +166.45 +5.27
Bajaj Auto 2,924.00 +140.70 +5.06
Bharti Airtel 390.80 +18.55 +4.98
M&M 973.45 +38.50 +4.12
Tata Steel 619.00 +18.55 +3.09
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 323.40 -15.80 -4.66
Sun Pharma 664.25 -13.15 -1.94
Adani Ports 377.45 -7.35 -1.91
HDFC 1,920.00 -36.15 -1.85
Power Grid Corp 195.70 -3.60 -1.81
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 323.45 -15.55 -4.59
Adani Ports 377.10 -7.25 -1.89
Sun Pharma 664.20 -12.45 -1.84
Power Grid Corp 195.75 -3.45 -1.73
SBI 291.85 -4.80 -1.62
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

International Literacy Day: Gul Panag On India's Literacy Rate

International Literacy Day: Gul Panag On India's Literacy Rate

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...