Jet Airways Gets Govt Approval to Appoint Sharad Sharma as Independent Director

Jet Airways Saturday said the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has given security clearance for the appointment of Sharad Sharma as an independent director on the board of the company.At the annual general meeting of the company held in August, Sharma was appointed as an Independent Director."This is to inform that the MoCA has, vide its letter dated 5 September 2018, granted security clearance for the appointment of Sharad Sharma as Director.Accordingly, Sharma's appointment as an Independent Director of the company takes effect from September 5, 2018," Jet Airways said in a filing to the BSE.