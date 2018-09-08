English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jet Airways Gets Govt Approval to Appoint Sharad Sharma as Independent Director
At the annual general meeting of Jet Airways held in August, Sharma was appointed as an Independent Director and will take effect from September 5, 2018.
Representative image/Reuters
New Delhi: Jet Airways Saturday said the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has given security clearance for the appointment of Sharad Sharma as an independent director on the board of the company.
At the annual general meeting of the company held in August, Sharma was appointed as an Independent Director.
"This is to inform that the MoCA has, vide its letter dated 5 September 2018, granted security clearance for the appointment of Sharad Sharma as Director.
Accordingly, Sharma's appointment as an Independent Director of the company takes effect from September 5, 2018," Jet Airways said in a filing to the BSE.
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
