LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Jet Airways Grounds 4 Aircraft as Leasing Firms Lose Patience With Cash-Strapped Carrier

Saddled with debt of about $1.14 billion, Jet Airways has been hit by price competition, rupee depreciation and high oil costs. The full-service airline, which controls a sixth of India's booming aviation market, owes money to banks, vendors and lessors.

Reuters

Updated:February 8, 2019, 9:03 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Jet Airways Grounds 4 Aircraft as Leasing Firms Lose Patience With Cash-Strapped Carrier
File photo of Jet Airways.
Loading...
Singapore: India's Jet Airways Ltd has grounded four aircraft after failing to make payments to lessors, in a sign that leasing firms are losing patience with the heavily indebted carrier.

The airline, India's second-largest by market share, did not name the leasing firms involved, nor clarify whether the groundings were voluntary or forced. Jet Airways has a large fleet of mainly Boeing Co 737 jets which it sources from over 20 lessors.

"The company is making all efforts to minimise disruption to its network due to the above and is proactively informing and re-accommodating its affected guests," Jet Airways said in a statement to the Bombay Stock Exchange late on Thursday.

Jet Airways could not be reached for further comment outside business hours.

Saddled with debt of about $1.14 billion, Jet Airways has been hit by price competition, rupee depreciation and high oil costs. The full-service airline, which controls a sixth of India's booming aviation market, owes money to banks, vendors and lessors.

Lessors to Jet Airways include AerCap Holdings NV, BOC Aviation Ltd, Avolon, GE Capital Aviation Services, Aircastle Ltd, DAE Aerospace, SBMC Aviation Capital and Jackson Square, according to past announcements and Indian registration documents.

Reuters last month exclusively reported that lessors were considering taking back planes after a meeting with the airline that one person familiar with the matter described as an ill-tempered showdown.

The situation has since worsened, the person told Reuters on Thursday.

"Patience is running very thin and some lessors are not convinced about a viable rescue plan for Jet," the person said, declining to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter. "Nobody wants to be the last one pulling out their aircraft."

Jet Airways last week said it would seek shareholder approval at a Feb. 21 meeting to convert existing debt into equity and allow its lenders to nominate directors to its board, in an effort to resolve its financial issues.

The Business Standard last week reported Jet had agreed to most conditions set by shareholder Etihad Airways for offering a lifeline.

The deal would result in Jet Airways' founder and chairman Naresh Goyal reducing his stake to 22 percent from 51 percent and stepping down from the board, the newspaper said, citing sources.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

36,818.75 -152.34 ( -0.41%)

NIFTY 50

11,027.95 -41.45 ( -0.37%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 154.65 -15.42
Reliance 1,288.05 -0.18
Reliance Infra 102.60 -7.28
Aurobindo Pharm 787.50 1.16
Rel Capital 112.60 -3.10
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,288.30 -0.15
Tata Motors 154.80 -15.36
SRL 127.70 -4.91
Reliance Infra 103.00 -7.04
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Titan Company 1,073.55 1.58
Cipla 535.45 0.48
BPCL 340.90 0.44
Grasim 758.10 0.71
IndusInd Bank 1,527.20 0.81
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,525.00 0.73
Power Grid Corp 185.90 0.62
Bajaj Auto 2,863.00 0.26
Hero Motocorp 2,940.20 0.25
HCL Tech 1,068.00 0.66
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 154.65 -15.42
Vedanta 160.75 -1.65
Zee Entertain 402.10 -1.63
Bharti Airtel 307.10 -1.30
Tata Steel 483.35 -1.17
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 154.80 -15.36
Vedanta 160.60 -1.74
Bharti Airtel 307.10 -1.24
ICICI Bank 354.95 -1.06
Tata Steel 483.00 -0.94
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram