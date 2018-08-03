English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Jet Airways in Talks with Employees for Pay Cuts to 'Reduce Costs'
According to the airline, the ongoing talks with employees, including pilots, is in line with its stated focus of creating a "healthier and a more resilient business".
Representative image. (Photo/Reuters)
Mumbai: Airline major Jet Airways on Thursday said it is in talks with employees and key stakeholders to implement cost reduction measures like pay cuts.
According to the airline, the ongoing talks with employees, including pilots, is in line with its stated focus of creating a "healthier and a more resilient business".
"Jet Airways has been implementing several measures to help it reduce cost as well as realise higher revenues for desired business efficiencies," the airline said in a statement.
"Some of these include sales and distribution, payroll and maintenance, among many others. As part of this approach, the airline management is in dialogue with key stakeholders to enlist their full support and cooperation for realising necessary savings across all parts of the business."
The company said that it is committed to create a growth-oriented and sustainable future.
Currently, the airline is in the process of adding 225 B737 MAX aircraft which will be inducted into its fleet over the next decade, of which 11 are slated to join within this financial year.
