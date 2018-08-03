GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
election logo
Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad
(78 wards)0/78
BJP0
2013 0
SS0
2013 0
NCP0
2013 19
INC0
2013 41
Oth0
2013 18
Jalgaon
(75 wards)0/75
BJP0
2013 15
SS0
2013 0
NCP0
2013 11
INC0
2013 0
Oth0
2013 49
 images

Maharashtra Municipal Corporation images

Elections 2018 BJP SS NCP INC OTH
Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad00000
Jalgaon00000
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Jet Airways in Talks with Employees for Pay Cuts to 'Reduce Costs'

According to the airline, the ongoing talks with employees, including pilots, is in line with its stated focus of creating a "healthier and a more resilient business".

IANS

Updated:August 3, 2018, 9:51 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Jet Airways in Talks with Employees for Pay Cuts to 'Reduce Costs'
Representative image. (Photo/Reuters)
Loading...
Mumbai: Airline major Jet Airways on Thursday said it is in talks with employees and key stakeholders to implement cost reduction measures like pay cuts.

According to the airline, the ongoing talks with employees, including pilots, is in line with its stated focus of creating a "healthier and a more resilient business".

"Jet Airways has been implementing several measures to help it reduce cost as well as realise higher revenues for desired business efficiencies," the airline said in a statement.

"Some of these include sales and distribution, payroll and maintenance, among many others. As part of this approach, the airline management is in dialogue with key stakeholders to enlist their full support and cooperation for realising necessary savings across all parts of the business."

The company said that it is committed to create a growth-oriented and sustainable future.

Currently, the airline is in the process of adding 225 B737 MAX aircraft which will be inducted into its fleet over the next decade, of which 11 are slated to join within this financial year.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

37,423.13 +257.97 ( +0.69%)

Nifty 50

11,327.50 +82.80 ( +0.74%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 1,380.95 +82.40 +6.35
Reliance 1,178.60 +10.25 +0.88
Venkys 3,167.05 +466.35 +17.27
PVR 1,160.00 +58.45 +5.31
Jet Airways 314.40 -16.75 -5.06
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 1,359.70 +4.30 +0.32
Tejas Networks 262.40 -9.75 -3.58
ICICI Bank 299.00 +1.15 +0.39
SBI 295.40 +1.40 +0.48
Venkys 3,180.00 +479.95 +17.78
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 1,380.25 +81.70 +6.29
GAIL 386.80 +9.15 +2.42
Dr Reddys Labs 2,274.00 +46.15 +2.07
Vedanta 218.50 +4.35 +2.03
Yes Bank 368.70 +6.90 +1.91
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 218.40 +4.25 +1.98
Yes Bank 368.90 +7.15 +1.98
Coal India 278.00 +4.80 +1.76
HDFC 1,959.80 +27.15 +1.40
Sun Pharma 587.50 +8.00 +1.38
See all Top Gainers »

Video Wall

Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue

Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...