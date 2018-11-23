GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Jet Airways Independent Director Ranjan Mathai Resigns, Cites Pressure from 'Other Commitments'

"I am no longer able to devote the time required to meet my obligations, as an independent director on the Board of Jet Airways and have accordingly decided to resign from the Board," Mathai said in a statement issued by the airline.

Reuters

Updated:November 23, 2018, 9:45 AM IST
Representative image/Reuters
New Delhi: Debt-laden carrier Jet Airways Ltd's independent director Ranjan Mathai resigned late on Thursday, citing rising pressure from other commitments.

The departure comes as the airline struggles to keep itself afloat, with rising debt levels and higher oil prices weighing on profits. Indian conglomerate Tata Sons Ltd said last week it is in preliminary talks with Jet, but has not made a proposal to buy a stake.

"I am no longer able to devote the time required to meet my obligations, as an independent director on the Board of Jet Airways and have accordingly decided to resign from the Board," Mathai said in a statement issued by the airline.
