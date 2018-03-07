English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jet Airways, IndiGo Airlines, SpiceJet Fined for Fuel Surcharge Cartel
The anti-trust watchdog criticised the airlines for using fuel surcharge as a pricing tool which was essentially introduced to mitigate the fuel price volatility.
Representative Image: Reuters
New Delhi: The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Wednesday fined InterGlobe Airlines, Jet Airways and SpiceJet Ltd, saying the carriers had colluded in fixing and revising fuel surcharge rates on cargo flights.
The competition watchdog levied a penalty of 398 million rupees ($6.13 million) on Jet Airways, 94.5 million rupees on InterGlobe and 51 million rupees on SpiceJet, it said in a statement.
The CCI noted in its order that "the airlines acted in a concerted manner" in fixing and revising the fuel surcharge rates, which are a component of freight charges.
The anti-trust watchdog criticised the airlines for using fuel surcharge as a pricing tool which was essentially introduced to mitigate the fuel price volatility.
Jet Airways, IndiGo Airlines, owned by InterGlobe, and SpiceJet did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
In 2015, the three airlines were penalised by CCI for the same issue.
($1 = 64.8800 Indian rupees)
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
