LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Jet Airways is on the Verge of Collapse, Pilots Warn PM Modi in Letter

On Tuesday, the pilots' body warned that they would stop flying from April 1 unless there is clarity on the resolution process and salary dues by end of this month.

PTI

Updated:March 20, 2019, 9:30 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Jet Airways is on the Verge of Collapse, Pilots Warn PM Modi in Letter
News18 creative by Mir Suhail
Loading...
Mumbai: The pilots' grouping of Jet Airways has said that the airline is on the "verge of collapse" and that they are facing lot of financial hardships without any relief in sight.

Flagging concerns about non-payment of salaries, the National Aviators Guild (NAG) has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"We fear that the airline is on verge of collapse and this will leave thousands of people unemployed and change the dynamics of aviation as fares will increase due to reduction in capacity and travelling public will face major inconvenience," the letter said.

On Tuesday, the pilots' body warned that they would stop flying from April 1 unless there is clarity on the resolution process and salary dues by end of this month.

In the letter sent to the Prime Minister on Wednesday, the guild said that since last seven months, the salary payouts for pilots have been sporadic.

"The pilots and engineers are now almost three months behind salaries... and facing a lot of financial hardships with no relief in sight," it said.

The guild said that uncertainty and financial difficulties are causing extreme stress to pilots and engineers.

"Stress in this section of employees can easily compromise safety and is not at all desirable in a profession that demands the highest levels of alertness and safety," it added.

The guild represents around 1,000 domestic pilots.

On Wednesday, NAG members held a meeting in the national capital wherein they endorsed Tuesday's decision to stop flying from April 1. The meeting was attended by around 100 pilots, according to a pilot.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

38,386.75 +23.28 ( +0.06%)

NIFTY 50

11,521.05 -11.35 ( -0.10%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,375.45 -0.08
Infosys 738.95 2.31
Indiabulls Hsg 732.60 4.96
Axis Bank 755.75 -0.68
HDFC 1,987.55 1.00
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Larsen 1,372.85 1.19
Reliance 1,375.60 0.03
SpiceJet 91.65 16.38
Infosys 738.50 2.36
ICICI Bank 393.00 -1.29
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 732.60 4.96
Hindalco 207.15 2.37
Infosys 738.95 2.31
Wipro 261.55 1.59
Dr Reddys Labs 2,751.65 1.59
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 738.50 2.36
HDFC Bank 2,299.20 1.39
Yes Bank 252.15 1.27
Larsen 1,372.85 1.19
Sun Pharma 474.35 1.07
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
HPCL 275.10 -5.38
Zee Entertain 443.20 -4.84
BPCL 389.15 -4.57
NTPC 129.25 -4.19
ONGC 151.85 -3.28
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
NTPC 129.30 -4.29
ONGC 151.85 -3.28
Coal India 237.20 -2.43
Tata Steel 513.55 -2.41
Maruti Suzuki 6,680.80 -2.22
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram