English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jet Airways Likely to Shut Down Operations Temporarily as Lenders Fail to Approve Emergency Funds
Once India's largest airline with a fleet of 123 aircraft, Jet Airways has now been reduced to a meagre seven-plane operation as losses crossed over Rs 10,000 crore.
Loading...
Mumbai: The crisis-hit Jet Airways is likely to temporarily shut down its operations as the lenders have failed to approve emergency funding, sources told CNBC-TV18 on Tuesday.
Sources have also said that former chairman Naresh Goyal has withdrawn from making a bid for a stake in the company.
The board of directors of the debt-ridden airline met on Tuesday to discuss the future course of action after a promised Rs 1,500 crore fund infusion was not released by the lenders despite several meetings.
The latest meeting with lenders on Monday too remained inconclusive.
With the delay in fund infusion, Jet's operations have been shrinking. Jet Airways is looking for urgent liquidity infusion to pay its pilots, engineers and make payments to its lessors.
Once India's largest airline with a fleet of 123 aircraft, Jet Airways has now been reduced to a meagre seven-plane operation as losses crossed over Rs 8,000 crore.
Meanwhile, multiple banking sources told News18's sister website CNBC-TV18 that the lenders to Jet Airways will meet Tuesday to finalise binding bids for the cash-strapped airline.
Only the shortlisted candidates will be allowed to bid, said the sources on condition of anonymity. The legal verification of expression of interests will be completed this afternoon, the sources added.
SBI Capital Markets has the mandate for Jet Airways' sale on behalf of the SBI-led consortium of the domestic lenders to the cash-strapped private carrier.
Last month, Naresh Goyal and his wife Anita Goyal stepped down from the board of the airline, which has more than Rs 8,000 crore debt.
The airline's CEO Vinay Dube on Monday wrote to staff saying the management would seek guidance from the board on the next steps.
In his message to employees, Dube said the airline has been working with lenders to secure interim funding for its operations.
"The interim funding has not been forthcoming thus far and as a result of which we have extended cancellation of international operations through Thursday, April 19," he wrote. "We will keep you updated on all critical developments," he added.
Sources have also said that former chairman Naresh Goyal has withdrawn from making a bid for a stake in the company.
The board of directors of the debt-ridden airline met on Tuesday to discuss the future course of action after a promised Rs 1,500 crore fund infusion was not released by the lenders despite several meetings.
The latest meeting with lenders on Monday too remained inconclusive.
With the delay in fund infusion, Jet's operations have been shrinking. Jet Airways is looking for urgent liquidity infusion to pay its pilots, engineers and make payments to its lessors.
Once India's largest airline with a fleet of 123 aircraft, Jet Airways has now been reduced to a meagre seven-plane operation as losses crossed over Rs 8,000 crore.
Meanwhile, multiple banking sources told News18's sister website CNBC-TV18 that the lenders to Jet Airways will meet Tuesday to finalise binding bids for the cash-strapped airline.
Only the shortlisted candidates will be allowed to bid, said the sources on condition of anonymity. The legal verification of expression of interests will be completed this afternoon, the sources added.
SBI Capital Markets has the mandate for Jet Airways' sale on behalf of the SBI-led consortium of the domestic lenders to the cash-strapped private carrier.
Last month, Naresh Goyal and his wife Anita Goyal stepped down from the board of the airline, which has more than Rs 8,000 crore debt.
The airline's CEO Vinay Dube on Monday wrote to staff saying the management would seek guidance from the board on the next steps.
In his message to employees, Dube said the airline has been working with lenders to secure interim funding for its operations.
"The interim funding has not been forthcoming thus far and as a result of which we have extended cancellation of international operations through Thursday, April 19," he wrote. "We will keep you updated on all critical developments," he added.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|PC Jeweller
|145.95
|15.79
|Coal India
|251.60
|0.64
|Polycab
|654.80
|21.71
|Interglobe Avi
|1,581.90
|7.08
|TCS
|2,131.80
|0.88
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SpiceJet
|132.75
|11.23
|PC Jeweller
|145.20
|15.01
|Polycab
|653.00
|21.38
|Bajaj Finance
|3,025.00
|0.08
|Jet Airways
|244.60
|-6.57
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,815.15
|3.79
|ICICI Bank
|407.00
|3.63
|Titan Company
|1,120.05
|2.74
|ONGC
|160.45
|2.56
|Adani Ports
|395.65
|2.22
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,816.00
|3.97
|ICICI Bank
|407.50
|3.76
|ONGC
|160.75
|2.68
|Larsen
|1,383.00
|1.85
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,466.00
|1.76
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Wipro
|280.90
|-2.36
|Cipla
|559.35
|-1.23
|GAIL
|351.60
|-0.69
|Power Grid Corp
|196.85
|-0.61
|Tata Motors
|230.50
|-0.54
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|724.00
|-0.36
|Tata Motors
|230.30
|-0.32
|Power Grid Corp
|197.80
|-0.15
|Tata Steel
|551.25
|-0.14
|Coal India
|250.05
|-0.02
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Arjun Kapoor and His Team of Unlikely Heroes are Set to Nail India's Most Wanted, See Teaser Here
- 'Proud To Be Flown By a Lady': Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Praises Chopper Pilot
- Football Transfer Rumours: Real Madrid Have Eyes on Pogba, Coutinho’s Barcelona Future in Balance
- Vicky Kaushal, Arjun Kapoor Mourn the Damage After Fire at Notre-Dame de Paris
- Coachella Gets a Dose of Augmented Reality Audio With The Bose Frames Sunglasses
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results