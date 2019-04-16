SPONSORED BY
Jet Airways Likely to Shut Down Operations Temporarily as Lenders Fail to Approve Emergency Funds

Once India's largest airline with a fleet of 123 aircraft, Jet Airways has now been reduced to a meagre seven-plane operation as losses crossed over Rs 10,000 crore.

News18.com

Updated:April 16, 2019, 3:36 PM IST
Mumbai: The crisis-hit Jet Airways is likely to temporarily shut down its operations as the lenders have failed to approve emergency funding, sources told CNBC-TV18 on Tuesday.

Sources have also said that former chairman Naresh Goyal has withdrawn from making a bid for a stake in the company.

The board of directors of the debt-ridden airline met on Tuesday to discuss the future course of action after a promised Rs 1,500 crore fund infusion was not released by the lenders despite several meetings.

The latest meeting with lenders on Monday too remained inconclusive.

With the delay in fund infusion, Jet's operations have been shrinking. Jet Airways is looking for urgent liquidity infusion to pay its pilots, engineers and make payments to its lessors.

Once India's largest airline with a fleet of 123 aircraft, Jet Airways has now been reduced to a meagre seven-plane operation as losses crossed over Rs 8,000 crore.

Meanwhile, multiple banking sources told News18's sister website CNBC-TV18 that the lenders to Jet Airways will meet Tuesday to finalise binding bids for the cash-strapped airline.

Only the shortlisted candidates will be allowed to bid, said the sources on condition of anonymity. The legal verification of expression of interests will be completed this afternoon, the sources added.

SBI Capital Markets has the mandate for Jet Airways' sale on behalf of the SBI-led consortium of the domestic lenders to the cash-strapped private carrier.

Last month, Naresh Goyal and his wife Anita Goyal stepped down from the board of the airline, which has more than Rs 8,000 crore debt.

The airline's CEO Vinay Dube on Monday wrote to staff saying the management would seek guidance from the board on the next steps.

In his message to employees, Dube said the airline has been working with lenders to secure interim funding for its operations.

"The interim funding has not been forthcoming thus far and as a result of which we have extended cancellation of international operations through Thursday, April 19," he wrote. "We will keep you updated on all critical developments," he added.

