English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jet Airways Pilots Seek PM Modi's Help to Save 20,000 Jobs, Ask SBI for Funds
The employees asked the State Bank of India to release funds worth Rs 1,500 crore for the airline.
Representative image.
Loading...
New Delhi: Pilots of cash-starved Jet Airways have appealed to the State Bank of India to release funds worth Rs 1,500 crore for the airline, trade union National Aviator's Guild said on Monday. The union, which has more than 1,100 pilots of the airline as members, also sought help from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in saving 20,000 jobs at stake. The appeal comes on a day when the management of the airline is meeting the lenders.
The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) had convened an urgent meeting on Friday to discuss the crisis after the airline could operate only 11 aircraft, leaving passengers stranded at various domestic and international airports.
More than 200 employees, under union president and NCP lawmaker Kiran Pawaskar, marched from the Mumbai airport to Jet headquarters Siroya Centre in Andheri and met senior management. They later went to the police, seeking to register an FIR against the airline's authorities.
"We have to inform you that Jet has not paid our March salaries of date. We call upon you to register offences for cheating, criminal breach of trust, misappropriation of funds and other offences under relevant sections of the law," Pawaskar, who heads the All-India Jet Airways Officers & Staff Association, said in a complaint to senior inspector of the suburban Sahar police station.
The National Aviator's Guild (NAG) had decided on Sunday to stop flying from April 15 in protest against non-payment of salaries since March. However, they deferred the “no flying” call in view of Monday’s meeting.
Jet Airways is at present under the management control of SBI-led consortium of lenders after the approval of a debt-rejig plan last month, which also led its founder chairman Naresh Goyal to quit.
The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) had convened an urgent meeting on Friday to discuss the crisis after the airline could operate only 11 aircraft, leaving passengers stranded at various domestic and international airports.
More than 200 employees, under union president and NCP lawmaker Kiran Pawaskar, marched from the Mumbai airport to Jet headquarters Siroya Centre in Andheri and met senior management. They later went to the police, seeking to register an FIR against the airline's authorities.
"We have to inform you that Jet has not paid our March salaries of date. We call upon you to register offences for cheating, criminal breach of trust, misappropriation of funds and other offences under relevant sections of the law," Pawaskar, who heads the All-India Jet Airways Officers & Staff Association, said in a complaint to senior inspector of the suburban Sahar police station.
The National Aviator's Guild (NAG) had decided on Sunday to stop flying from April 15 in protest against non-payment of salaries since March. However, they deferred the “no flying” call in view of Monday’s meeting.
Jet Airways is at present under the management control of SBI-led consortium of lenders after the approval of a debt-rejig plan last month, which also led its founder chairman Naresh Goyal to quit.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|721.15
|-3.56
|TCS
|2,076.45
|3.08
|PC Jeweller
|122.30
|9.29
|Tata Motors
|225.65
|4.49
|Metropolis
|950.10
|7.97
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|PC Jeweller
|122.40
|9.33
|Infosys
|722.20
|-3.43
|SpiceJet
|116.35
|5.87
|TCS
|2,076.50
|3.12
|Tata Motors
|225.50
|4.47
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|225.65
|4.49
|TCS
|2,076.00
|3.05
|Tata Steel
|549.00
|2.88
|Coal India
|246.90
|2.53
|Hero Motocorp
|2,702.00
|2.35
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|225.50
|4.47
|TCS
|2,076.50
|3.12
|Coal India
|246.70
|2.88
|Tata Steel
|548.35
|2.74
|Hero Motocorp
|2,699.90
|2.27
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|721.15
|-3.56
|Sun Pharma
|459.95
|-1.10
|IOC
|153.90
|-0.93
|Bharti Airtel
|340.05
|-0.56
|Bharti Infratel
|312.60
|-0.65
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|722.20
|-3.43
|Sun Pharma
|460.30
|-0.86
|ONGC
|156.80
|-0.63
|Bharti Airtel
|339.95
|-0.47
|HDFC
|2,019.85
|-0.32
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Game of Thrones Season 8 Premiere Review: Earnest Meetups, Biggest Revelations, Blossoming Affair
- Priyanka Chopra Looks Spring-ready in Floral Outfit & Neon Pumps at Broadway show
- Cellist Yo-Yo Ma Performs at US-Mexico Border Crossing For the Sake of Harmony
- Avengers Star Robert Downey Jr Bows to Indian Fans, Says He Will Visit the Country Soon
- I Own My Dream House but haven't Forgotten My One-Room Shed, Says Pankaj Tripathi
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results