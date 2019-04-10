LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Jet Airways Plane Seized by European Firm in Amsterdam Over Non-Payment of Dues

Amid acute financial crunch, which has also forced it to delay salaries to employees and payments to banks, aircraft lessors and vendors, Jet is struggling to remain afloat.

Updated:April 10, 2019, 3:20 PM IST
Jet Airways Plane Seized by European Firm in Amsterdam Over Non-Payment of Dues
Representative image.
New Delhi: A European cargo firm has seized a Jet Airways aircraft in Amsterdam over non-payment of dues.

The embattled airline, once India’s largest, has massively reduced its operations from its main hub Mumbai to just about 32 flights, according to reports.

Amid acute financial crunch, which has also forced it to delay salaries to employees and payments to banks, aircraft lessors and vendors, Jet is struggling to remain afloat.

More details are awaited.
