Jet Airways Plane Seized by European Firm in Amsterdam Over Non-Payment of Dues
Amid acute financial crunch, which has also forced it to delay salaries to employees and payments to banks, aircraft lessors and vendors, Jet is struggling to remain afloat.
Representative image.
New Delhi: A European cargo firm has seized a Jet Airways aircraft in Amsterdam over non-payment of dues.
The embattled airline, once India’s largest, has massively reduced its operations from its main hub Mumbai to just about 32 flights, according to reports.
More details are awaited.
