LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Jet Airways Raises Rs 250 Crore from Advance Ticket Sales to Jet Privilege

The full service carrier, which is grappling with acute financial problems, is working to restructure its debt as well as raise fresh funds.

PTI

Updated:February 7, 2019, 10:49 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Jet Airways Raises Rs 250 Crore from Advance Ticket Sales to Jet Privilege
Representative image/Reuters
Loading...
New Delhi: Cash-starved Jet Airways has mopped up Rs 250 crore from advance sale of tickets to its customer loyalty programme Jet Privilege, less than five months after raising money through the same route.

The deal is similar to the one done in October 2018, an airline spokesperson said.

Last October, the airline received around Rs 258 crore from advance sale of tickets to Jet Privilege.

The full service carrier, which is grappling with acute financial problems, is working to restructure its debt as well as raise fresh funds.

"Similar to what was done in October 2018, JPPL concluded a second Prepaid Ticket Purchase agreement, for %35 million, with Jet Airways, which is in the normal course of business," the spokesperson told PTI.

At current exchange rate, $35 million is around Rs 250 crore.

Jet Privilege, which has got millions of members, is majority owned by Etihad Airways. The Gulf carrier owns 24 per cent stake in Jet Airways.

In a filing to stock exchanges Thursday, Jet Airways said four planes have been grounded due to non-payment of amounts outstanding to lessors under lease agreements.

"The company is actively engaged with all its aircraft lessors and regularly provides them with updates on efforts undertaken by the company to improve its liquidity," it said.

The number of flights affected due to grounding of aircraft could not be immediately ascertained.

Amid the cash crunch, the airline is making delayed payment of salaries to many of its staff.

The airline would be seeking shareholders' nod on February 21 for conversion of loans into shares and other proposals.

Jet Airways would seek nod to "convert the whole or part of the outstanding under loans, extended/to be extended by the lenders, into shares, or convertible instruments or other securities, of the company...", according to a filing last month.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

36,971.09 -4.14 ( -0.01%)

NIFTY 50

11,069.40 +6.95 ( +0.06%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance Infra 110.65 -28.29
Reliance 1,290.40 -1.51
Rel Capital 116.20 -19.36
Sun Pharma 434.90 4.39
Yes Bank 176.95 0.28
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance Infra 110.80 -28.05
Rel Capital 116.20 -19.17
Reliance 1,290.20 -1.50
Yes Bank 176.75 0.26
Sun Pharma 434.00 4.48
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 408.75 5.35
Sun Pharma 434.90 4.39
Eicher Motors 21,904.20 3.79
Bharti Infratel 305.85 3.21
Bajaj Auto 2,853.60 3.01
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 434.00 4.48
Bajaj Auto 2,855.50 3.03
Tata Motors 182.90 2.64
Hero Motocorp 2,933.00 2.01
Coal India 224.25 1.86
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
JSW Steel 273.10 -2.22
Reliance 1,290.40 -1.51
Larsen 1,296.05 -1.40
Power Grid Corp 184.60 -1.18
Hindalco 209.20 -1.04
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,290.20 -1.50
Power Grid Corp 184.75 -1.12
Larsen 1,300.15 -0.88
HDFC 1,970.55 -0.85
IndusInd Bank 1,513.95 -0.82
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram