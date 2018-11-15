English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jet Airways Refutes Reports of Merger With Tata SIA Airlines
Tata SIA Airlines, a joint venture between Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, operates airline company Vistara.
Representative image/Reuters
Loading...
Mumbai: Dismissing the recent reports of a likely merger with Tata SIA Airlines, Jet Airways on Thursday said the news is "purely speculative" and that there were no such discussion in the company's Board.
Tata SIA Airlines, a joint venture between Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, operates airline company Vistara. "The subject news is purely speculative in nature and that there are no discussions or decisions by the Board...," Jet Airways said in a regulatory filing.
About the surge in its share price, which analysts and investors attributed to the reports of the likely merger, Jet Airways said it was "unable to comment on the reasons for the increase in its share price". On Wednesday, share price of Jet Airways rose Rs 63.20 or 24.52 per cent to close at Rs 320.95 per share.
Tata SIA Airlines, a joint venture between Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, operates airline company Vistara. "The subject news is purely speculative in nature and that there are no discussions or decisions by the Board...," Jet Airways said in a regulatory filing.
About the surge in its share price, which analysts and investors attributed to the reports of the likely merger, Jet Airways said it was "unable to comment on the reasons for the increase in its share price". On Wednesday, share price of Jet Airways rose Rs 63.20 or 24.52 per cent to close at Rs 320.95 per share.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Not Just Deepika-Ranveer: The 10 Big Celebrity Weddings In Italy
-
Wednesday 14 November , 2018
EICMA 2018: First Look Review of 2019 Honda CBR650R
-
Wednesday 14 November , 2018
Children's Day|Childhood Photos Of Popular Celebrities You May Have Missed
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
Not Just Deepika-Ranveer: The 10 Big Celebrity Weddings In Italy
Wednesday 14 November , 2018 EICMA 2018: First Look Review of 2019 Honda CBR650R
Wednesday 14 November , 2018 Children's Day|Childhood Photos Of Popular Celebrities You May Have Missed
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Monday 12 November , 2018 Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Jet Airways
|320.90
|24.43
|Yes Bank
|205.85
|-7.44
|ICICI Bank
|370.00
|0.93
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,478.30
|1.48
|Reliance
|1,096.85
|-0.10
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Jet Airways
|320.95
|24.52
|Motherson Sumi
|143.05
|-6.87
|Yes Bank
|206.00
|-7.42
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,482.85
|1.50
|Apollo Hospital
|1,265.65
|8.53
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Adani Ports
|346.20
|4.28
|Titan Company
|920.80
|3.21
|Eicher Motors
|23,945.35
|3.03
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,162.25
|2.86
|Hero Motocorp
|2,922.15
|2.62
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Adani Ports
|345.30
|4.19
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,162.65
|2.93
|Hero Motocorp
|2,917.20
|2.20
|Axis Bank
|625.65
|2.11
|Tata Motors
|179.95
|1.78
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Grasim
|808.70
|-7.72
|Yes Bank
|205.85
|-7.44
|Indiabulls Hsg
|804.85
|-4.10
|NTPC
|153.80
|-2.26
|Bharti Infratel
|255.40
|-1.79
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|206.00
|-7.42
|NTPC
|153.90
|-2.16
|ONGC
|158.90
|-1.15
|Sun Pharma
|514.95
|-1.04
|Coal India
|263.05
|-0.96
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Wedding: Bollywood Sends Its Best Wishes to the Newlyweds
- Kapil Sharma-Ginni Chatrath Pre-wedding Details Revealed, Rituals to Start From This Date
- Xiaomi Leads Indian Smartphone Market in Q3, But Phone Prices Will Continue to Rise: IDC
- Amazon Split HQ2: What is The Cost of The Investment Heading to Long Island City And Arlington?
- Probe Panel Investigating Sexual Harassment Charges Against BCCI Johri Granted Extension
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...