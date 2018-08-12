English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Jet Airways says Meeting All Payment Obligations to Lenders
Jet, which is part-owned by Qatar's Etihad Airways, was due to report quarterly earnings on Thursday but said in stock exchange filings that its audit committee had not signed off on them "pending closure of certain matters".
Representative image/Reuters
Loading...
Mumbai:Jet Airways says Meeting All Payment Obligations to Lenders Indian carrier Jet Airways Ltd sought to reassure investors on Saturday, saying it is meeting its payment obligations to lenders and other dues, such as staff commitments. India's biggest-full service airline issued the statement a day after its shares fell to a three-year low following an announcement that it had deferred its quarterly earnings report.
Jet, which is part-owned by Qatar's Etihad Airways, was due to report quarterly earnings on Thursday but said in stock exchange filings that its audit committee had not signed off on them "pending closure of certain matters".
"Our account with all the banks as on date is "Standard"," Jet Airways said in a statement on Saturday. It said it had not been placed in any special mention accounts by the banks, referring to the name given to accounts for borrowers that are behind in their loan servicing payments.
The chairman of State Bank of India, the country's top bank and a key lender to Jet, said on Friday that the airline's loan is on the bank's watch list and special mention accounts. He didn't give details.
Jet needs to repay about Rs 30 billion ($436 million) in loans and bonds over the next three years, with a third falling due by the end of 2019, Reuters data shows. The company has denied suggestions it told staff earlier this month it was running out of money.
On Saturday, Jet said it was working on cost and revenue initiatives to cushion the sharp rise in fuel costs and the depreciation in the Indian rupee.
"We have had scheduled amortizations in the past so many years and the company has met its repayment obligations all the time," it said.
Airlines in India, the world's fastest-growing major aviation market, operate on thin margins. Carriers have struggled to stay profitable despite filling nearly 90 percent of seats as they compete fiercely to keep ticket prices low to woo passengers.
Also Watch
Jet, which is part-owned by Qatar's Etihad Airways, was due to report quarterly earnings on Thursday but said in stock exchange filings that its audit committee had not signed off on them "pending closure of certain matters".
"Our account with all the banks as on date is "Standard"," Jet Airways said in a statement on Saturday. It said it had not been placed in any special mention accounts by the banks, referring to the name given to accounts for borrowers that are behind in their loan servicing payments.
The chairman of State Bank of India, the country's top bank and a key lender to Jet, said on Friday that the airline's loan is on the bank's watch list and special mention accounts. He didn't give details.
Jet needs to repay about Rs 30 billion ($436 million) in loans and bonds over the next three years, with a third falling due by the end of 2019, Reuters data shows. The company has denied suggestions it told staff earlier this month it was running out of money.
On Saturday, Jet said it was working on cost and revenue initiatives to cushion the sharp rise in fuel costs and the depreciation in the Indian rupee.
"We have had scheduled amortizations in the past so many years and the company has met its repayment obligations all the time," it said.
Airlines in India, the world's fastest-growing major aviation market, operate on thin margins. Carriers have struggled to stay profitable despite filling nearly 90 percent of seats as they compete fiercely to keep ticket prices low to woo passengers.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
-
Sacred Games: Casts Talk About Their Journey, Roles and Anurag Kashyap
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
World Tribal Day: Indian Politicians Try To Garner Votes
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
Watch: Inside India’s First Ikea Store
-
Tuesday 07 August , 2018
Sunset in Chennai: DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi No More
Sacred Games: Casts Talk About Their Journey, Roles and Anurag Kashyap
Thursday 09 August , 2018 Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
Thursday 09 August , 2018 World Tribal Day: Indian Politicians Try To Garner Votes
Thursday 09 August , 2018 Watch: Inside India’s First Ikea Store
Tuesday 07 August , 2018 Sunset in Chennai: DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi No More
Loading...
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI
|304.45
|-12.95
|-4.08
|ICICI Bank
|328.60
|-4.40
|-1.32
|Axis Bank
|615.50
|-5.55
|-0.89
|Jet Airways
|276.10
|-25.65
|-8.50
|TCS
|1,993.10
|+18.75
|+0.95
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|AU Small Financ
|694.60
|+51.00
|+7.92
|SBI
|304.45
|-12.00
|-3.79
|HDFC
|1,975.40
|-2.15
|-0.11
|Jet Airways
|276.40
|-25.30
|-8.39
|Sun Pharma
|553.60
|-17.10
|-3.00
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Eicher Motors
|28,997.70
|+1,558.95
|+5.68
|BPCL
|401.60
|+12.65
|+3.25
|HPCL
|286.15
|+5.70
|+2.03
|M&M
|945.95
|+12.75
|+1.37
|Hero Motocorp
|3,319.40
|+38.05
|+1.16
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Hero Motocorp
|3,321.40
|+46.25
|+1.41
|M&M
|945.00
|+11.75
|+1.26
|TCS
|1,993.85
|+19.30
|+0.98
|ITC
|304.70
|+2.85
|+0.94
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,286.80
|+9.10
|+0.71
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI
|304.45
|-12.95
|-4.08
|GAIL
|362.95
|-12.60
|-3.36
|Sun Pharma
|554.00
|-17.45
|-3.05
|Tata Motors
|250.10
|-7.75
|-3.01
|Vedanta
|223.70
|-6.90
|-2.99
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI
|304.45
|-12.00
|-3.79
|Sun Pharma
|553.60
|-17.10
|-3.00
|Vedanta
|223.65
|-6.85
|-2.97
|Tata Motors
|250.25
|-7.25
|-2.82
|Larsen
|1,264.90
|-21.45
|-1.67
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter Can’t Take Their Eyes Off Each Other at Dhadak Success Party; See Pics
- Vishwaroopam 2 Proved That Even a Brilliant Actor Like Kamal Haasan is Not Infallible
- Fardeen Khan Looks Completely Unrecognisable in This Recent Click With Family, See Pic
- Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018) Review: Hottest Laptop in The World, With The Magic of an Intel Core i9
- Every Big Bollywood Producer Wants to Launch Suhana Khan, But Who Will Shah Rukh Khan Pick?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...