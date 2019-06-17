Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Jet Airways Shares Continue to Face Massive Selling Pressure, Tumble Over 18 Per Cent

Stock exchanges will impose restrictions on trading in Jet Airways shares from June 28 as part of preventive surveillance measures to curb excessive volatility.

PTI

Updated:June 17, 2019, 1:18 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Jet Airways Shares Continue to Face Massive Selling Pressure, Tumble Over 18 Per Cent
News18 creative by Mir Suhail
Loading...

New Delhi: Shares of Jet Airways continued the downward trend, plunging over 18 per cent on Monday as stock exchanges, last week, decided to impose restrictions on its stock trading from June 28.

The scrip which has been tumbling for the 11th consecutive day further plummeted 18.28 per cent to hit a multi-year low of 67.05 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). At the National Stock Exchange (NSE), shares plunged 17.94 per cent to a multi-year low of Rs 67. In 11 trading days, the scrip has tumbled over 55 per cent from Rs 150.85 on May 30.

Stock exchanges will impose restrictions on trading in Jet Airways shares from June 28 as part of preventive surveillance measures to curb excessive volatility, according to a circular issued last week. The cash-starved airline suspended operations in April.

In a circular on Wednesday, NSE said shares of the company would be shifted from "Rolling Segment to Trade for Trade Segment, wherein the settlement in the scrip will take place on gross basis with 100 per cent upfront margin and 5 per cent price band". There are restrictions in trading of shares that are under Trade for Trade Segment

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,084.99 -367.08 ( -0.93%)

NIFTY 50

11,707.50 -115.80 ( -0.98%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Shriram Trans 1,028.85 -5.17
Yes Bank 116.45 1.22
IndusInd Bank 1,410.35 -1.15
Reliance 1,291.80 -1.95
Indiabulls Hsg 671.30 -0.14
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Apollo Tyres 199.30 7.50
Shriram Trans 1,015.80 -6.08
Yes Bank 116.45 0.95
Reliance 1,290.40 -2.02
Indiabulls Hsg 671.25 -0.13
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 116.45 1.22
Zee Entertain 338.25 0.52
Wipro 299.75 0.32
Coal India 256.05 0.35
Infosys 742.75 0.31
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 116.45 0.95
Coal India 256.00 0.41
Infosys 742.75 0.32
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 479.35 -4.47
JSW Steel 261.05 -3.76
Vedanta 164.10 -3.21
Axis Bank 781.40 -2.47
Tata Motors 160.60 -2.19
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 479.85 -4.31
Vedanta 164.25 -3.15
Axis Bank 781.30 -2.36
Tata Motors 160.70 -2.07
Reliance 1,290.40 -2.02
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram