English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jet Airways Shares Continue to Gain Amid Reports of Deal Talks With Tata Group
Jet Airways (India) said that the subject news is speculative in nature and that there is no discussion or decision in the Board which would require a disclosure.
Representative image/Reuters
Loading...
New Delhi: Shares of Jet Airways further rose by 2 per cent Tuesday amid reports of initiation of second round of talks with Tata Group for a deal. Jet Airways, however, termed the reports as "speculative in nature".
The stock gained 2.05 per cent to end at Rs 255.90 on BSE. Intra-day, it jumped 7.23 per cent to Rs 268.90.
At NSE, shares of the company rose by 1.11 per cent to close at Rs 254.
On the equity volume front, 21.56 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over 2 crore shares changed hands at NSE during the day.
Shares of Jet Airways had soared 9.5 per cent Monday also.
BSE had yesterday sought clarification from Jet Airways with reference to the reports.
In a clarification to BSE Tuesday, Jet Airways (India) said that the subject news is speculative in nature and that there is no discussion or decision in the Board which would require a disclosure.
"The company has been regular in making the required disclosures in accordance with Regulations 30 of the Listing Regulations. It is, however, unable to comment on the reasons for the increase in its share price on the stock exchanges," the filing added.
The stock gained 2.05 per cent to end at Rs 255.90 on BSE. Intra-day, it jumped 7.23 per cent to Rs 268.90.
At NSE, shares of the company rose by 1.11 per cent to close at Rs 254.
On the equity volume front, 21.56 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over 2 crore shares changed hands at NSE during the day.
Shares of Jet Airways had soared 9.5 per cent Monday also.
BSE had yesterday sought clarification from Jet Airways with reference to the reports.
In a clarification to BSE Tuesday, Jet Airways (India) said that the subject news is speculative in nature and that there is no discussion or decision in the Board which would require a disclosure.
"The company has been regular in making the required disclosures in accordance with Regulations 30 of the Listing Regulations. It is, however, unable to comment on the reasons for the increase in its share price on the stock exchanges," the filing added.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
-
Tuesday 06 November , 2018
News18 Festivals|Do Good This Diwali! Spare A Thought For Artisans
-
Monday 05 November , 2018
Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
-
Sunday 04 November , 2018
Watch: Delhi's Iconic Signature Bridge Is Now Open For Public
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Google Employees Protest Against Sexual Misconduct at Workplace
Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
Tuesday 06 November , 2018 News18 Festivals|Do Good This Diwali! Spare A Thought For Artisans
Monday 05 November , 2018 Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
Sunday 04 November , 2018 Watch: Delhi's Iconic Signature Bridge Is Now Open For Public
Friday 02 November , 2018 Google Employees Protest Against Sexual Misconduct at Workplace
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI
|286.45
|-2.88
|Reliance
|1,104.10
|1.27
|Axis Bank
|607.45
|-2.71
|Cipla
|530.80
|-5.73
|ICICI Bank
|353.10
|0.99
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|UPL
|722.60
|-0.05
|Reliance
|1,103.45
|1.37
|Axis Bank
|607.60
|-2.67
|SBI
|286.50
|-2.98
|PC Jeweller
|83.35
|-11.80
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|448.20
|2.25
|TCS
|1,932.70
|2.21
|Yes Bank
|214.45
|2.07
|Tata Motors
|193.25
|1.82
|Sun Pharma
|579.35
|1.36
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|1,931.95
|2.22
|Yes Bank
|214.45
|1.95
|Tata Motors
|192.85
|1.69
|Reliance
|1,103.45
|1.37
|Sun Pharma
|579.15
|1.14
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|207.40
|-6.77
|Cipla
|530.80
|-5.73
|HPCL
|226.30
|-2.96
|SBI
|286.45
|-2.88
|Axis Bank
|607.45
|-2.71
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI
|286.50
|-2.98
|Axis Bank
|607.60
|-2.67
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,073.25
|-1.31
|IndusInd Bank
|1,475.50
|-1.09
|Adani Ports
|325.75
|-1.00
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Town Buys All Doughnuts Every Morning, so Shop Owner Can Take Care of Sick Wife
- In Pics: Sonam Kapoor Celebrates Diwali in London with Anand Ahuja, Anil Kapoor
- Pyramid Scheme: New Discovery Finally Reveals How Ancient Egyptians Built Megastructures
- Deepika, Ranveer's Dream House to be on the Lines of Shah Rukh's Mannat? Find Out
- Hic Hic Hurray: Prince Charles to Turn 70 with Commemorative Bottle of Champagne
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...