English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jet Airways Shares Fall as More Planes Grounded Over Unpaid Lessor Dues
The latest groundings mean more than two-thirds of its total fleet of about 120 planes is not flying.
Representative image/Reuters
Loading...
New Delhi: Jet Airways shares fell as much as 4 per cent in early trade on Wednesday after it said the previous day it has grounded 15 more planes due to non-payment of dues to its lessors.
The latest groundings mean more than two-thirds of its total fleet of about 120 planes is not flying.
The airline, which was on the brink of bankruptcy, was bailed out in March by state-run banks that will temporarily take a majority stake in the company and give it a new loan of $218 million.
After the bailout Jet told officials at the civil aviation ministry that the airline would not ground more planes and would fly 40 more aircraft by the end of April.
The stock has shed more than half of its value in a year as of Tuesday's close.
The latest groundings mean more than two-thirds of its total fleet of about 120 planes is not flying.
The airline, which was on the brink of bankruptcy, was bailed out in March by state-run banks that will temporarily take a majority stake in the company and give it a new loan of $218 million.
After the bailout Jet told officials at the civil aviation ministry that the airline would not ground more planes and would fly 40 more aircraft by the end of April.
The stock has shed more than half of its value in a year as of Tuesday's close.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
‘GAYAB HO GAYA’ Is New Tag Line: Rahul Gandhi On "Stolen" Rafale Papers
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
‘GAYAB HO GAYA’ Is New Tag Line: Rahul Gandhi On "Stolen" Rafale Papers
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|204.70
|0.86
|Indiabulls Hsg
|886.70
|5.63
|Reliance
|1,392.85
|0.23
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,040.75
|2.19
|HDFC
|2,023.00
|1.36
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sobha
|496.35
|-1.53
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,039.50
|2.28
|Indiabulls Hsg
|886.20
|5.32
|Reliance
|1,392.00
|0.26
|Tata Motors
|204.60
|0.89
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|886.70
|5.63
|Tata Steel
|545.25
|2.75
|JSW Steel
|293.50
|2.23
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,040.75
|2.19
|HCL Tech
|1,125.00
|2.03
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|545.00
|2.62
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,039.50
|2.28
|HCL Tech
|1,123.35
|2.05
|NTPC
|137.15
|1.59
|IndusInd Bank
|1,808.20
|1.79
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HPCL
|263.90
|-3.67
|BPCL
|366.50
|-3.68
|IOC
|155.75
|-1.52
|GAIL
|356.85
|-1.59
|Larsen
|1,388.85
|-1.48
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Larsen
|1,389.50
|-1.43
|Bharti Airtel
|353.60
|-1.10
|Infosys
|753.40
|-0.49
|SBI
|327.10
|-0.44
|Sun Pharma
|467.05
|-0.60
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Addiction: Boy Commits Suicide in Hyderabad After Being Scolded For Playing PUBG During Boards
- After Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor Shares Glimpses into His Exotic Getaway from Maldives
- Jaa Simran Jaa: PIB Uses 'DDLJ' Meme to Encourage Citizens to Vote in Lok Sabha Elections
- Arya Stark of 'Game of Thrones' Accidentally Reveals a Major Spoiler to Jimmy Fallon
- England Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford Filmed Throwing Punches in Bar Brawl After Fiancée Gets Abused
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results