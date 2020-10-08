Jet Airways Shares Jump 5% Amid Reports Claiming Bid Win by Consortium

On NSE, it gained 4.88 per cent to settle at Rs 30.10. A clarification was also sought by BSE from Jet Airways regarding reports about the consortium winning the bid under the insolvency resolution process.

Shares of Jet Airways on Thursday gained nearly 5 per cent amid reports that a consortium has won the bid for the company. The stock rose by 4.89 per cent to close at Rs 30.05 — which was also its upper circuit limit — on BSE.

"It has come to our notice that certain news items claim that a consortium of Kalrock Capital and Murari Lal Jalan has been chosen as the successful resolution applicant by the committee of the creditors in the corporate insolvency resolution process of Jet Airways "This is to clarify to all market participants and stakeholders that such news items are false and misleading and must be disregarded," the company in the clarification.

According to the company, the committee of creditors has not concluded the e-voting process and that appropriate disclosures will be made after the voting process has been duly concluded. Jet Airways shuttered operations in April 2019.