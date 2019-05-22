English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jet Airways Shares Jump Over 8 Percent on Hinduja Stake Buy Buzz
In a statement, the Hinduja Group said that it is evaluating opportunities to invest in Jet Airways. The stock gained 8.61 per cent to Rs 163.85, on the NSE.
New Delhi: Shares of grounded Jet Airways advanced over 8 per cent in early trade Wednesday after the diversified Hinduja Group said it is evaluating the opportunity to invest in the airline.
Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Live TV
