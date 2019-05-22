Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Jet Airways Shares Jump Over 8 Percent on Hinduja Stake Buy Buzz

In a statement, the Hinduja Group said that it is evaluating opportunities to invest in Jet Airways. The stock gained 8.61 per cent to Rs 163.85, on the NSE.

PTI

Updated:May 22, 2019, 12:29 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Jet Airways Shares Jump Over 8 Percent on Hinduja Stake Buy Buzz
Image for representation
New Delhi: Shares of grounded Jet Airways advanced over 8 per cent in early trade Wednesday after the diversified Hinduja Group said it is evaluating the opportunity to invest in the airline.

On the BSE, the airline's scrip rose 8.59 per cent to Rs 163.70.

The stock gained 8.61 per cent to Rs 163.85, on the NSE.

"Hinduja Group is evaluating the Jet Airways opportunity," the group said in a statement Tuesday.

The grounded carrier shuttered its operations on April 17 and the lenders, led by SBI, are still scouting for investors to revive the airline, which has a debt burden of more than Rs 8,000 crore.

Shares of Jet Airways have risen for the third consecutive session. On Tuesday, the scrip closed with 14.73 per cent gains at Rs 150.75, while on Monday, it rose 5.88 per cent to settle at Rs 131.40 on the BSE.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,018.11 +48.31 ( +0.12%)

NIFTY 50

11,716.35 +7.25 ( +0.06%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,340.55 0.06
Indiabulls Hsg 794.45 -1.65
Dewan Housing 117.75 -9.42
Just Dial 742.10 3.83
SBI 334.60 -0.87
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Dewan Housing 117.70 -9.39
Reliance 1,340.45 0.05
Yes Bank 138.30 -1.91
Jet Airways 161.25 6.97
Indiabulls Hsg 794.05 -1.76
See all Most Active »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tech Mahindra 749.40 -3.06
IndusInd Bank 1,409.40 -2.65
ITC 297.95 -2.60
Yes Bank 138.10 -2.06
Wipro 282.00 -1.71
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,410.75 -2.54
ITC 300.80 -1.47
Yes Bank 138.30 -1.91
HUL 1,759.00 -1.37
TCS 2,081.45 -1.32
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram