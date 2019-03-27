English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jet Airways Shares Rise After Government Official Rules Out Grounding More Planes
The airline has had to ground more than two-thirds of its fleet as it struggles to pay lenders, suppliers, pilots and leasing companies.
Photo for representation
Loading...
Mumbai: Jet Airways Ltd's shares rose about 6 percent on Wednesday to a near 10-week high, after a top aviation ministry official ruled out grounding more planes and said the carrier would fly 40 more aircraft by the end of April.
Jet is in talks with leasing companies to restart operating several of its grounded aircraft, Pradeep Singh Kharola, secretary at the civil aviation ministry, told a news conference on Tuesday.
The airline has had to ground more than two-thirds of its fleet as it struggles to pay lenders, suppliers, pilots and leasing companies.
Saving Jet is crucial for Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he looks to avoid thousands of job losses ahead of a general election. His government had urged state-run banks to rescue the airline, sources have told Reuters.
Earlier this week, Jet Chairman and founder Naresh Goyal stepped down from the company's board with lenders seizing control in a bid to save the airline from bankruptcy. Jet has a debt of over $1 billion.
Under the rescue plan, Jet's lenders, led by State Bank of India, will issue a loan of 15 billion rupees ($217.73 million) to meet the airline's obligations and will form an interim management committee to oversee operations.
Jet's shares have lost over 56 percent of their value in the past year as of Tuesday's close.
Jet is in talks with leasing companies to restart operating several of its grounded aircraft, Pradeep Singh Kharola, secretary at the civil aviation ministry, told a news conference on Tuesday.
The airline has had to ground more than two-thirds of its fleet as it struggles to pay lenders, suppliers, pilots and leasing companies.
Saving Jet is crucial for Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he looks to avoid thousands of job losses ahead of a general election. His government had urged state-run banks to rescue the airline, sources have told Reuters.
Earlier this week, Jet Chairman and founder Naresh Goyal stepped down from the company's board with lenders seizing control in a bid to save the airline from bankruptcy. Jet has a debt of over $1 billion.
Under the rescue plan, Jet's lenders, led by State Bank of India, will issue a loan of 15 billion rupees ($217.73 million) to meet the airline's obligations and will form an interim management committee to oversee operations.
Jet's shares have lost over 56 percent of their value in the past year as of Tuesday's close.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
‘GAYAB HO GAYA’ Is New Tag Line: Rahul Gandhi On "Stolen" Rafale Papers
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
‘GAYAB HO GAYA’ Is New Tag Line: Rahul Gandhi On "Stolen" Rafale Papers
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|264.90
|4.41
|Reliance
|1,365.60
|-0.12
|IndusInd Bank
|1,783.65
|4.02
|SBI
|307.35
|1.27
|Indiabulls Hsg
|751.90
|3.04
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|United Brewerie
|1,370.00
|1.64
|Yes Bank
|264.80
|4.38
|Natco Pharma
|563.85
|-0.33
|AB Capital
|100.55
|-1.18
|Jet Airways
|279.75
|3.23
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|264.90
|4.41
|IndusInd Bank
|1,783.65
|4.02
|Indiabulls Hsg
|752.15
|3.08
|JSW Steel
|286.10
|1.69
|Vedanta
|176.15
|1.47
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|264.80
|4.38
|IndusInd Bank
|1,782.10
|3.89
|Vedanta
|176.10
|1.44
|Bajaj Finance
|2,972.45
|1.43
|SBI
|307.25
|1.30
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HPCL
|271.35
|-2.06
|Asian Paints
|1,465.80
|-1.30
|Eicher Motors
|21,103.75
|-1.30
|BPCL
|380.35
|-0.92
|Tech Mahindra
|765.00
|-0.75
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Asian Paints
|1,466.30
|-1.22
|ICICI Bank
|391.00
|-0.77
|Tata Motors
|172.15
|-0.55
|Tata Steel
|516.80
|-0.49
|NTPC
|139.65
|-0.32
Recommended For You
- Royal Enfield Bullet Trials 350, 500 Launched in India Starting at Rs 1.62 Lakh
- REEL Movie Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt Leads the Cavalcade in Ravishing Red Saree by Sabyasachi
- Facebook Candidate Connect And Share You Voted Tools to Boost Engagement Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections
- Roger Federer to Play Madrid Masters on Clay Return
- CRPF to Get Bomb-Proof 30-Seater Buses in Kashmir Valley: DG
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results