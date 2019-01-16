English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jet Airways Shares Sink by 8.28 Percent Amid Uncertainty Over Etihad's Open Offer
Etihad Airways, which holds 24 per cent stake in the airline, has offered to pick up shares of Jet Airways at a discount according to reports.
Representative image/Reuters
New Delhi: Shares of Jet Airways came under selling pressure Wednesday and slumped over 8 per cent amid uncertainty over an open offer.
The scrip tanked 8.28 per cent to Rs 270 on BSE.
On NSE, shares of the company cracked 8.39 per cent to Rs 269.05.
According to media reports, Etihad Airways has offered to pick up shares of Jet Airways at a discount.
Etihad Airways holds 24 per cent stake in the airline, as per the December quarter shareholding pattern on BSE.
According to reports, Etihad might have to make an open offer in case it is hiking the stake in Jet Airways.
Etihad has sought an exemption from the market regulator on preference pricing and open offer guidelines, the reports added.
Under market regulator SEBI's norms, entities have to make an open offer in case their shareholding in listed companies goes beyond a certain threshold.
The carrier has posted three consecutive quarterly losses of over Rs 1,000 crore each since March 2018.
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Jet Airways
|273.55
|-6.86
|Yes Bank
|205.30
|1.13
|Zee Entertain
|456.95
|0.03
|Reliance
|1,136.40
|0.60
|Infosys
|735.15
|1.18
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Jet Airways
|274.70
|-6.69
|Yes Bank
|205.40
|1.21
|Graphite India
|752.00
|8.26
|Reliance
|1,134.25
|0.42
|HEG
|3,696.10
|4.38
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|831.85
|2.84
|Wipro
|336.90
|2.15
|IndusInd Bank
|1,526.05
|2.06
|Grasim
|832.20
|2.05
|BPCL
|348.70
|2.05
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,526.35
|1.98
|Yes Bank
|205.50
|1.26
|Infosys
|735.00
|1.16
|ICICI Bank
|375.90
|0.90
|SBI
|303.55
|0.85
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|JSW Steel
|287.85
|-1.45
|HDFC
|1,968.40
|-1.19
|Bajaj Finance
|2,572.15
|-1.23
|UPL
|767.00
|-1.15
|ITC
|293.20
|-1.13
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ITC
|293.20
|-1.15
|HDFC
|1,967.35
|-1.18
|Asian Paints
|1,391.20
|-1.06
|Vedanta
|196.90
|-1.01
|HUL
|1,770.00
|-0.99
