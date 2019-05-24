Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Win
upa:
»
2-min read

Jet Airways Shares Slump 6% After Reports Say Hinduja, Etihad Fail to Strike Deal

A meeting of the representatives from the Hinduja Group and Etihad Airways took place on 23 May in Abu Dhabi to work on the structure of the deal.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 24, 2019, 4:01 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Jet Airways Shares Slump 6% After Reports Say Hinduja, Etihad Fail to Strike Deal
News18 creative by Mir Suhail
Loading...
Jet Airways shares slumped over 9% in intraday trade on Friday as media reports suggested that negotiations between the Hinduja Group and Etihad Airways regarding the joint ownership of the grounded airline have hit a dead end.

A meeting of the representatives from the Hinduja Group and Etihad Airways took place on 23 May in Abu Dhabi to work on the structure of the deal. State Bank of India (SBI) officials were also present. However, no concrete decision was taken, according to reports. “No decision has been taken regarding the partnership. The Hinduja Group is uncertain about making any investment in Jet Airways. Initial talks are still underway. It is unlikely that they will translate into an investment,” a report said.

A meeting between executives from Jet Airways and Etihad may take place next week.

The BSE has also sought clarification from Jet Airways with reference to the news.

Last week, SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar had reportedly said that clarity over future of Jet will emerge in a week’s time.

“Various options are being evaluated. Legal opinion is being taken. There are many investors who are showing interest. We have to see whether they have the money and the wherewithal. I think the clarity should emerge in a week’s time,” the SBI chief was quoted as saying.

Jet Airways had suspended its operations on 17 April due to liquidity crunch. The airline owes banks nearly Rs 8,400 crore, and is yet to clear dues to its lessors, vendors and employees. About three-fourth of its fleet has been de-registered and taken away, airports slots have been distributed to peers and much of its human resource has left to join competition.

A consortium of lenders to Jet Airways, led by SBI, invited bids for 76% stake in the cash-strapped airline. Etihad Airways was the only shortlisted bidder to put in a proposal for Jet Airways. But the Abu Dhabi-based airline wanted just a minority stake in Jet Airways and committed only about Rs 1,700 crore. This forced the banks to look at other options.

The Jet Airways stock closed down 5% at Rs147.70 on Friday on BSE, while the benchmark Sensex rose 1.6%.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,434.72 +623.33 ( +1.61%)

NIFTY 50

11,844.10 +187.05 ( +1.60%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 431.75 5.09
Reliance 1,336.85 0.22
SBI 355.35 3.84
IndusInd Bank 1,648.90 3.14
Larsen 1,544.15 4.61
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
GRUH Finance 313.30 -4.42
Reliance 1,336.80 0.07
Larsen 1,543.65 4.60
SpiceJet 141.55 9.64
SBI 354.60 3.59
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 431.75 5.09
Larsen 1,544.15 4.61
Zee Entertain 376.85 4.55
JSW Steel 288.00 4.37
Bharti Airtel 353.20 4.25
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 431.50 5.09
Larsen 1,543.65 4.60
Bharti Airtel 353.35 4.42
Vedanta 163.85 4.20
Tata Motors 182.15 4.09
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tech Mahindra 735.85 -1.00
NTPC 129.15 -0.54
TCS 2,048.00 -0.29
HUL 1,749.60 -0.24
HCL Tech 1,065.95 -0.04
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
NTPC 129.20 -0.54
HCL Tech 1,061.65 -0.46
TCS 2,049.65 -0.20
HUL 1,749.20 -0.10
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram