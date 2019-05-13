Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Jet Airways Slumps After Reports of Etihad's Non-binding Offer

Jet, which owes vast sums to its lessors, pilots, fuel suppliers and other parties, stopped all flights from April 17 after its lenders refused to extend more funds to keep the carrier flying.

Reuters

Updated:May 13, 2019, 10:23 AM IST
Jet Airways Slumps After Reports of Etihad's Non-binding Offer
News18 Creative by Mir Suhail
Loading...
Bengaluru: Shares of Jet Airways Ltd fell as much as 11.4% on Monday after media reports said a buyout offer from Middle Eastern carrier Etihad Airways was non-binding and might not guarantee a deal for the struggling Indian carrier.

Etihad, which owns an about 24% stake in Jet, submitted a bid for the airline, the unit of State Bank of India (SBI) overseeing the sale of the stricken carrier said on Friday.

That had raised hopes of a bailout for cash-strapped Jet, which has about $1.2 billion in bank debt.

The Mint newspaper said on Monday that Etihad wanted a commitment from banks on additional loans once it infuses equity into the company. The Middle Eastern carrier had not been able to find a local partner and lenders may need to take about 80% haircut on their outstanding loans to Jet Airways, the newspaper said, citing banking sources.

Shares of the carrier, which have tumbled almost 70% over the past year, were down 5% at Rs 144.3, as of 0445 GMT.

Jet, which owes vast sums to its lessors, pilots, fuel suppliers and other parties, stopped all flights from April 17 after its lenders refused to extend more funds to keep the carrier flying.

SBI also received two unsolicited, non-binding bids, the bank said on Friday.

Jet and SBI were not immediately available for comments.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
