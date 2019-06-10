Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Jet Airways Stock Cuts Losses as Lenders Set to Respond to Etihad, Hinduja Soon

Jet Airways stock had fallen as much as 9 per cent in early trade on Monday, but it cut most of its losses to trade at Rs 123.70, down 1.4 per cent, at 2pm.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 10, 2019, 3:04 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Jet Airways Stock Cuts Losses as Lenders Set to Respond to Etihad, Hinduja Soon
Representative image.
Loading...

Jet Airways (India) Ltd recovered sharply from the day’s low after a media report said that the lenders are expected to respond to investment proposals by Etihad Airways and the Hinduja Group as early as today.

As quoted by the report, a senior industry executive said, “June 10 is when the banks will signal whether things are moving to the next stage.” The Jet Airways stock had fallen as much as 9% in early trade on Monday, but it cut most of its losses to trade at Rs 123.70, down 1.4%, at 2pm.

The report quoted another executive as saying that banks have received the ‘green signal’ from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) to go ahead with the deal, indicating that they might be ready to take a haircut. “In an ideal situation, the plane should be airborne by mid- to end-July,” the executive added.

Both Etihad Airways and the Hinduja Group reportedly want to hold a minority stake in Jet Airways. While Etihad wanted to retain its 24% stake in Jet Airways, the Hinduja Group was also looking for a little less than 25% holding.

However, the Rs 8,000 crore debt on Jet Airways was an issue of contention in talks involving Etihad Airways, Hinduja Group and banks, led by State Bank of India (SBI). While Etihad Airways and Hinduja Group wanted banks to take a deep haircut, as much as 85%, the lenders were reluctant to do so, instead waiting for a signal from the government.

Meanwhile, in a related development, two of the Jet Airways suppliers, Mumbai-based Shaman Wheels and Ahmedabad’s Gaggar Enterprises, have approached the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to initiate insolvency proceedings against the airline.

The NCLT on Monday adjourned the matter to 13 June and asked the creditors to serve notice to Jet Airways for dues, according to a report.

The banks have been trying to avoid the insolvency court to recover maximum dues. In the scenario of NCLT accepting the petition, the banks will have to join the plea and will be staring at a huge haircut on their dues.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,784.52 +168.62 ( +0.43%)

NIFTY 50

11,922.70 +52.05 ( +0.44%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 135.90 -2.86
Reliance 1,316.20 0.10
SBI 344.30 0.66
Rel Capital 91.00 -8.95
HDFC 2,194.05 -0.76
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 135.90 -2.89
Vaibhav Global 831.25 8.68
Hawkins Cooker 2,971.95 0.29
Rel Capital 91.20 -8.85
Jubilant Life 478.15 0.55
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Britannia 2,969.00 2.40
Tech Mahindra 768.20 2.32
TCS 2,231.50 2.28
Infosys 753.50 1.95
Dr Reddys Labs 2,629.25 1.88
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 2,231.10 2.39
Infosys 753.60 1.93
Bharti Airtel 362.45 1.60
Axis Bank 815.55 1.41
ITC 279.60 1.34
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
BPCL 389.65 -3.31
Yes Bank 135.90 -2.86
Coal India 259.30 -2.35
GAIL 307.25 -2.10
Tata Motors 166.20 -1.95
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 135.50 -3.18
Tata Motors 166.10 -1.95
Coal India 260.00 -1.89
ONGC 164.85 -1.61
Hero Motocorp 2,739.30 -0.77
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram