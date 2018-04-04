GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Jet Airways to Purchase 75 Boeing Planes Worth $8.8 Billion

The airline has entered into an agreement with the Boeing Company for "purchase of 75 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft", it said in a regulatory filing late Tuesday.

PTI

Updated:April 4, 2018, 5:15 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Jet Airways to Purchase 75 Boeing Planes Worth $8.8 Billion
Representative image. (Photo/Reuters)
New Delhi: Jet Airways will purchase 75 narrow body Boeing 737 planes worth nearly USD 8.8 billion as the airline seeks to bolster its presence in the fast growing domestic aviation market.

Already, the full service carrier has an order for 75 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft and their delivery is scheduled to start by July-August this year.

The airline has entered into an agreement with the Boeing Company for "purchase of 75 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft", it said in a regulatory filing late Tuesday.

The current listing price of a Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft is USD 117.1 million, according to the Boeing website. Based on this rate, the cost of 75 such planes would be around USD 8.8 billion.

Last month, Jet Airways CEO Vinay Dube had said the airline is likely to close the order for another 75 narrow-bodied planes shortly.

Jet Airways has a fleet of nearly 120 planes, comprising Boeing 777-300 ERs, Airbus A330-200/300, Next Generation Boeing 737s and ATR 72-500/600s.

Most local carriers have ambitious plans to expand their fleet amid increasing demand in the aviation sector.

In February, the domestic aviation sector grew more than 24 per cent on a month-on-month basis, as per official data.

Shares of Jet Airways declined 1.55 per cent to close at Rs 604.35 on the BSE today.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

33,019.07 -351.56 ( -1.05%)

Nifty 50

10,128.40 -116.60 ( -1.14%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 355.60 +12.50 +3.64
ICICI Bank 268.65 -1.40 -0.52
Tata Steel 560.55 -19.15 -3.30
Reliance 894.90 -4.65 -0.52
HEG 2,899.10 -292.35 -9.16
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
HEG 2,903.80 -287.85 -9.02
Tata Steel 560.45 -19.05 -3.29
ICICI Securitie 445.05 -74.95 -14.41
Tata Motors 355.70 +12.35 +3.60
Birla Corp 771.00 +6.60 +0.86
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 355.60 +12.50 +3.64
Eicher Motors 28,934.25 +944.25 +3.37
Bajaj Finance 1,850.20 +15.95 +0.87
HUL 1,357.45 +9.05 +0.67
Hero Motocorp 3,667.15 +22.20 +0.61
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 355.70 +12.35 +3.60
Tata Motors (D) 198.90 +5.50 +2.84
Hero Motocorp 3,669.95 +29.65 +0.81
HUL 1,358.10 +9.65 +0.72
Adani Ports 368.60 +1.80 +0.49
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
UPL 732.50 -33.15 -4.33
Hindalco 200.80 -7.15 -3.44
Tata Steel 560.55 -19.15 -3.30
Vedanta 274.30 -8.90 -3.14
Titan Company 904.35 -27.60 -2.96
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 560.45 -19.05 -3.29
Axis Bank 490.15 -13.15 -2.61
Larsen 1,296.35 -33.55 -2.52
Kotak Mahindra 1,078.20 -24.80 -2.25
Yes Bank 305.65 -7.00 -2.24
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Watch | Student Writes in Answer Sheet: Love Didn't Let Me Study

Watch | Student Writes in Answer Sheet: Love Didn't Let Me Study

Recommended For You