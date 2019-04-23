English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Jet Airways Will Do Everything to Revive Airline; Talks Still on With Lenders, Govt': CEO Vinay Dube
The CEO's comments were made hours after news emerged that all the shortlisted bidders for the company had backed out of the bidding process that is due to complete on May 10
File photo of Jet Airways.
Loading...
Mumbai: Jet Airways is constantly engaging with the government and lenders for a resolution of the current debt crisis and will not leave any stone unturned to revive the airline, its chief executive officer Vinay Dube told a television channel in an interview.
Once India's largest private airline, Jet halted all flight operations indefinitely last Wednesday evening after lenders led by State Bank of India declined to extend more funds to keep the carrier going.
"We are in constant touch with the lenders on how to get it (debt resolution) done in a manner that makes sense for them and makes sense for us," Dube told the channel ET Now.
"But I would like to think that a flying Jet Airways makes definite sense for them (banks) because it preserves their value as well. So we are not talking about anything that does not make good economic sense for the lenders, this is not charity for the sake of it".
The company has requested banks for 10 billion rupees, Dube said.
Earlier in the day, newspaper Business Standard reported that all shortlisted bidders for the company had backed out of the bidding process that is due to complete on May 10.
Dube, however, said he was hopeful of finding a keen, healthy investor who can inject the requisite amount of equity into the company.
The government plans to form a committee to temporarily allocate takeoff and landing slots left vacant by the grounding of Jet Airways flights, a senior official said last week.
Dube, however, said the government had assured the airlines this was a temporary move and the slots will be protected for the airline once they start flying again.
"While we have a combination of aircraft that are being deregistered or early terminated, the majority of them have not left the premise," Dube said referring to the aircraft and said they will be available to the airline when it starts flying again.
"We understand the banks' position. This is a financial proposition for them as well and we are in constant touch with them and we will be. For us there is no stone that we will leae unturned. We believe in Jet Airways, we will do whatever we can to make other people also believe in us."
Once India's largest private airline, Jet halted all flight operations indefinitely last Wednesday evening after lenders led by State Bank of India declined to extend more funds to keep the carrier going.
"We are in constant touch with the lenders on how to get it (debt resolution) done in a manner that makes sense for them and makes sense for us," Dube told the channel ET Now.
"But I would like to think that a flying Jet Airways makes definite sense for them (banks) because it preserves their value as well. So we are not talking about anything that does not make good economic sense for the lenders, this is not charity for the sake of it".
The company has requested banks for 10 billion rupees, Dube said.
Earlier in the day, newspaper Business Standard reported that all shortlisted bidders for the company had backed out of the bidding process that is due to complete on May 10.
Dube, however, said he was hopeful of finding a keen, healthy investor who can inject the requisite amount of equity into the company.
The government plans to form a committee to temporarily allocate takeoff and landing slots left vacant by the grounding of Jet Airways flights, a senior official said last week.
Dube, however, said the government had assured the airlines this was a temporary move and the slots will be protected for the airline once they start flying again.
"While we have a combination of aircraft that are being deregistered or early terminated, the majority of them have not left the premise," Dube said referring to the aircraft and said they will be available to the airline when it starts flying again.
"We understand the banks' position. This is a financial proposition for them as well and we are in constant touch with them and we will be. For us there is no stone that we will leae unturned. We believe in Jet Airways, we will do whatever we can to make other people also believe in us."
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,363.85
|1.38
|Indiabulls Hsg
|744.20
|1.40
|Yes Bank
|232.70
|-2.37
|HDFC Bank
|2,245.30
|-1.03
|PC Jeweller
|126.90
|-1.78
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SpiceJet
|127.25
|1.68
|Yes Bank
|232.85
|-2.33
|Jet Airways
|169.90
|9.90
|Reliance
|1,363.30
|1.38
|Indiabulls Hsg
|745.30
|1.68
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ONGC
|163.75
|3.70
|Zee Entertain
|409.15
|3.18
|Sun Pharma
|468.55
|3.09
|Bajaj Finance
|3,035.05
|1.46
|Indiabulls Hsg
|744.20
|1.40
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ONGC
|163.95
|3.93
|Sun Pharma
|468.50
|3.08
|Bajaj Finance
|3,035.50
|1.47
|Coal India
|255.35
|1.45
|Reliance
|1,363.30
|1.38
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,048.90
|-3.72
|Yes Bank
|232.70
|-2.37
|IndusInd Bank
|1,651.35
|-2.34
|Tata Steel
|523.35
|-2.03
|Hero Motocorp
|2,638.05
|-1.91
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,042.65
|-3.60
|Yes Bank
|232.85
|-2.33
|IndusInd Bank
|1,654.60
|-2.18
|Tata Steel
|523.80
|-2.15
|Hero Motocorp
|2,637.10
|-1.74
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ranveer Singh Holding Deepika Padukone's Sandals is Ultimate Couple Goals
- After Smartphones, Smart Home Gadgets And Connected Cars Are The Next Frontiers for E-SIMs
- Honda CBR650R Launched in India at Rs 7.70 Lakh
- I Want to be India's Manny Pacquiao: Boxer-Turned-Politician Vijender Singh
- How an Image of Blood-stained Jesus from Sri Lanka Blasts Became a Symbol of Bleeding Country
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results