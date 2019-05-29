Take the pledge to vote

Jet Airways Asks Staff to Extract Key Data Before System Blackout on June 1

The airline has written to its engineering staff that effective June 1, 2019 both Jet Airways and JetLite AMOS Production Environment (a software package provided by a Swiss company for managing aircraft data) will not be available for use.

IANS

Updated:May 29, 2019, 7:33 PM IST
Jet Airways Asks Staff to Extract Key Data Before System Blackout on June 1
Representative image.
New Delhi: In deepening uncertainty about its revival, grounded Jet Airways has asked its engineering staff to extract all aircraft maintenance data from systems as IBM supported servers would not be available from June 1.

The airline has written to its engineering staff that effective June 1, 2019 both Jet Airways and JetLite AMOS Production Environment (a software package provided by a Swiss company for managing aircraft data) will not be available for use.

"This is due to non-availability of servers and vendor IBM's support only until May 31, 2019," a company mail to staffers said. The main has been seen by IANS.

It further advised them to extract all the required reports and information out of Jet Airways and JetLite AMOS production Environment "as necessary at the earliest."

According to Swiss Aviation Software Ltd, AMOS is a comprehensive, fully-integrated software package that successfully manages the maintenance, engineering and logistics requirements of modern airlines and MRO providers by fulfilling demanding airworthiness standards.

Aviation industry sources said that after Jet Airways grounded its operations last month, aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has de-registered nearly 80 of its aircraft that include 67 aircraft of B737s, eight ATRs and two B777s.

During its peak-time operations a few months back, Jet Airways had a total fleet size of 119 planes.
