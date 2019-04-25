English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jet Pilots Accuse SpiceJet Official of Humiliating Them at Job Interview; Airline Denies Charges
SpiceJet has denied the allegations as "completely false and distorted," and said its team was in the city Tuesday to hire pilots and not to run them down.
(Image for representation: PTI)
Loading...
Mumbai: The pilots union of the grounded Jet Airways has expressed shock over some alleged remarks by a senior SpiceJet executive against their members during a recent recruitment drive in the city earlier this week.
The reaction came after a Spicejet official allegedly told some Jet pilots that they were doing a "charity" by hiring them, according to sources.
Over 1,300 pilots are on the street after Jet Airways announced halting of operations on April 17, endangering the jobs of over 20,000 employees.
"We are deeply disappointed and shocked at the treatment meted out to our members who have interacted with the top management of SpiceJet recently," the National Aviators Guild said in a statement Thursday.
"If true, we strongly condemn such unprofessional behaviour as it was humiliating and deeply disturbing for our colleagues," the guild said.
SpiceJet, however, denied the allegations as "completely false and distorted," and said its team was in the city Tuesday to hire pilots and not to run them down.
The Spicejet official also allegedly told Jet pilots that his carrier was losing huge money by hiring them as first officers as if they recruited fresher pilots, they would have got Rs 25 lakh per pilot besides a bond for Rs 25 lakh as well, the source said.
After the grounding of Jet, the government has allotted the vacant slots of Jet Airways to other airlines for the next three months to help tide over the crisis arising out of the huge capacity reduction provided they induct more planes.
This saw IndiGo and SpiceJet announcing many new flights from Delhi and Mumbai, besides adding aircraft.
SpiceJet has already announced the leasing of 22 Boeing 737s to partly fill the capacity gap. In this backdrop, it is hiring from across categories.
"These are completely false and distorted allegations. Nothing can be farther from the truth than to say that the executive used words like "charity", SpiceJet said in a statement late Thursday.
The statement also clarified the security bond for first officers is as per the company policy and is not practice new to the industry and that it has every right to follow its recruitment policies.
In another development, senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, in a letter to aviation minister Suresh Prabhu urged the government to merge Jet Airways with the struggling Air India.
"The aviation ministry should recommend to the Cabinet that Jet Airways be merged with Air India to ensure air services are not restricted and also to enable Air India to recover its former premier position," said Swamy.
"Any other solution is likely to raise speculation about corruption at high places and will certainly invite litigation...Recommend to stop this plunder of national assets investment, and the infrastructure of Air India," he added.
He also alleged corruption in temporary allotment of the slots vacated by Jet to other airlines.
Amidst the sale process of Jet, the government has given a good number of Jet slots to other airlines mostly to SpiceJet, IndiGo, Vistara and GoAir, triggering a call from its lenders to protect them lest the prospective investors lose interest in acquiring it.
"There is a serious effort going on by Spicejet and Vistara to benefit from this dismemberment of Jet Airways. This is being supported by some of your colleagues and officers," Swamy alleged.
Swami had last week cautioned the government over the ongoing sale process of Jet.
"Government better be careful. Two ministers are manipulating sale of Jet spoils to SpiceJet whose real owners I will reveal later. The only above-board option you have is an amalgamation of Jet with Air India since bilaterals on airspace involves governments," Swamy had tweeted earlier this week.
The reaction came after a Spicejet official allegedly told some Jet pilots that they were doing a "charity" by hiring them, according to sources.
Over 1,300 pilots are on the street after Jet Airways announced halting of operations on April 17, endangering the jobs of over 20,000 employees.
"We are deeply disappointed and shocked at the treatment meted out to our members who have interacted with the top management of SpiceJet recently," the National Aviators Guild said in a statement Thursday.
"If true, we strongly condemn such unprofessional behaviour as it was humiliating and deeply disturbing for our colleagues," the guild said.
SpiceJet, however, denied the allegations as "completely false and distorted," and said its team was in the city Tuesday to hire pilots and not to run them down.
The Spicejet official also allegedly told Jet pilots that his carrier was losing huge money by hiring them as first officers as if they recruited fresher pilots, they would have got Rs 25 lakh per pilot besides a bond for Rs 25 lakh as well, the source said.
After the grounding of Jet, the government has allotted the vacant slots of Jet Airways to other airlines for the next three months to help tide over the crisis arising out of the huge capacity reduction provided they induct more planes.
This saw IndiGo and SpiceJet announcing many new flights from Delhi and Mumbai, besides adding aircraft.
SpiceJet has already announced the leasing of 22 Boeing 737s to partly fill the capacity gap. In this backdrop, it is hiring from across categories.
"These are completely false and distorted allegations. Nothing can be farther from the truth than to say that the executive used words like "charity", SpiceJet said in a statement late Thursday.
The statement also clarified the security bond for first officers is as per the company policy and is not practice new to the industry and that it has every right to follow its recruitment policies.
In another development, senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, in a letter to aviation minister Suresh Prabhu urged the government to merge Jet Airways with the struggling Air India.
"The aviation ministry should recommend to the Cabinet that Jet Airways be merged with Air India to ensure air services are not restricted and also to enable Air India to recover its former premier position," said Swamy.
"Any other solution is likely to raise speculation about corruption at high places and will certainly invite litigation...Recommend to stop this plunder of national assets investment, and the infrastructure of Air India," he added.
He also alleged corruption in temporary allotment of the slots vacated by Jet to other airlines.
Amidst the sale process of Jet, the government has given a good number of Jet slots to other airlines mostly to SpiceJet, IndiGo, Vistara and GoAir, triggering a call from its lenders to protect them lest the prospective investors lose interest in acquiring it.
"There is a serious effort going on by Spicejet and Vistara to benefit from this dismemberment of Jet Airways. This is being supported by some of your colleagues and officers," Swamy alleged.
Swami had last week cautioned the government over the ongoing sale process of Jet.
"Government better be careful. Two ministers are manipulating sale of Jet spoils to SpiceJet whose real owners I will reveal later. The only above-board option you have is an amalgamation of Jet with Air India since bilaterals on airspace involves governments," Swamy had tweeted earlier this week.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra-Parineeti Chopra Welcome Bailey to Family, Post Adorable Pictures
- In Varanasi, Women from Musahar Community Will Vote for Modi But Have One Question
- Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Parth Samthaan Plans a Lovely Surprise For Co-star Uday Tikekar
- Twitter Users Try Their 'Hand' at This ‘Simple’ DIY Sketch, Fail Miserably
- Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi's 13 Luxury Cars Auctioned on Behalf of ED
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results