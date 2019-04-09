English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jet Pilots Serve Legal Notice to Airline, Set April 14 Deadline to Clear Salary
Failing to pay their due salaries from January to March, constitutional and legal actions will be taken, the letter stated.
Representative image.
Loading...
Mumbai: Jet Airways domestic pilots body, the National Aviators Guild (NAG) Tuesday served a legal notice to the airline, setting an April 14 deadline for the new management to clear their salary dues.
Jet Airways pilots along with engineers and senior executives have not been paid for the last three months amid cash-drought in the airline that saw an ownership change last month with banks taking majority shares.
Along with these staff, the airline has defaulted on the payment of March salaries to other employees as well.
"My client (NAG) calls upon the management of Jet Airways to pay their outstanding salaries for January, February and March, by April 14 (and future salaries by the
first of every month," NAG said in a legal notice.
"Failing which my client shall be constrained to resort to all constitutional and legal means available with them to ensure payment of their salaries," the notice stated.
The NAG claims to represent around 1,100 of the total 1,600 pilots of the carrier.
Late March, the guild had warned of a "no flying call" from April 1 over the delayed salaries, which they had deferred to April 14.
Jet Airways pilots along with engineers and senior executives have not been paid for the last three months amid cash-drought in the airline that saw an ownership change last month with banks taking majority shares.
Along with these staff, the airline has defaulted on the payment of March salaries to other employees as well.
"My client (NAG) calls upon the management of Jet Airways to pay their outstanding salaries for January, February and March, by April 14 (and future salaries by the
first of every month," NAG said in a legal notice.
"Failing which my client shall be constrained to resort to all constitutional and legal means available with them to ensure payment of their salaries," the notice stated.
The NAG claims to represent around 1,100 of the total 1,600 pilots of the carrier.
Late March, the guild had warned of a "no flying call" from April 1 over the delayed salaries, which they had deferred to April 14.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|831.75
|-3.21
|Reliance
|1,334.45
|0.39
|Yes Bank
|270.60
|4.06
|SBI
|314.75
|0.62
|HDFC Bank
|2,287.25
|-0.09
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,335.35
|0.45
|Yes Bank
|270.60
|4.08
|Asian Paints
|1,443.50
|-3.54
|Indiabulls Hsg
|831.60
|-3.18
|Bajaj Finance
|3,014.20
|-0.48
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|270.60
|4.06
|Wipro
|273.80
|3.83
|Tata Motors
|205.90
|2.67
|ICICI Bank
|397.15
|2.60
|Bajaj Auto
|2,924.80
|2.50
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|270.60
|4.08
|Tata Motors
|206.00
|2.67
|ICICI Bank
|396.90
|2.52
|Bajaj Auto
|2,915.00
|2.19
|Coal India
|238.25
|2.12
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Asian Paints
|1,444.85
|-3.44
|Indiabulls Hsg
|831.75
|-3.21
|Bharti Airtel
|351.60
|-0.94
|Infosys
|760.60
|-0.87
|Titan Company
|1,098.55
|-0.53
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Asian Paints
|1,443.50
|-3.54
|Infosys
|759.85
|-0.95
|Bharti Airtel
|351.60
|-0.76
|Bajaj Finance
|3,014.20
|-0.48
|ONGC
|157.55
|-0.35
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra's Fans Sing 'Desi Girl' as She Exits Nick Jonas' Concert
- Watch: NRIs Show Support for PM Modi With Flash Mob and 'Namo Again' T-Shirts
- Kalank: Pakistani Actor Sanam Saeed Responds to Alia Bhatt Drawing Inspiration From Her 'Zindagi Gulzar Hai' Role
- PUBG Mobile: Internet Freedom Foundation Files PIL Against Recent Ban in Gujarat
- How India's Fringe Players Are Stocking Up Ahead of April 15
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results