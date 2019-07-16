JetLite Employees Seek Dues; Plans to Move NCLT
Cash-starved Jet Airways, which shuttered operations on April 17, is undergoing insolvency proceedings after a SBI-led consortium of lenders moved the NCLT to recover their dues.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: A section of employees of JetLite, a wholly-owned subsidiary of defunct Jet Airways, Tuesday said their claims should also be included in the ongoing insolvency proceedings of the parent firm.
Cash-starved Jet Airways, which shuttered operations on April 17, is undergoing insolvency proceedings after a SBI-led consortium of lenders moved the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to recover their dues.
Shekhar Nanavaty, a lawyer representing around 150 employees of JetLite, told reporters here that they plan to move the NCLT for inclusion of the airline in the ongoing proceedings.
The insolvency resolution professional managing the affairs of Jet Airways did not accept the claims of JetLite employees, he added.
According to him, the outstanding dues owed to these 150-odd employees is around Rs 50 crore. These staff include pilots and aircraft maintenance engineers.
Anil Shukla, a pilot with JetLite, said there were around 600 employees with the airline.
