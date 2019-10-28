Jewellery, Apparel Festive Sales Hit in Diwali Amid Economic Slowdown: Report
The average ticket size observed in jewellery retail dipped by 66 per cent to Rs 3,625 for Dhanteras and Diwali, while the same for apparel stores dipped 28 per cent to Rs 1,746, the company said.
Image for representation. (Photo Credit: PTI)
Mumbai: Festive shopping for jewellery and apparels has seen a massive hit in the run-up to the Diwali festivities, a report said on Monday.
The average value of card transactions in the two affected segments dipped in the days leading to Diwali, according to the data released by transaction processing company, Worldline.
Release of the data comes at a time when policymakers have been struggling to push up consumption to drive growth in the economy, where GDP growth has slowed down to a six-year low.
The average ticket size observed in jewellery retail dipped by 66 per cent to Rs 3,625 for Dhanteras and Diwali, while the same for apparel stores dipped 28 per cent to Rs 1,746, the company said.
It said there was a three times increase in the number of transactions for jewellery retail segment in 2019, but the value transacted remained the same, resulting in the drop-in average ticket sizes.
The drop in the average ticket sizes has happened even as there has been a 20 per cent rise in a precious commodity prices over the last year, it pointed out.
"Dip in average ticket size could likely be due to a positive change in consumer behaviour of using cards to pay for smaller value items and is an indication of higher uptake of digital payments," it said.
Groceries and restaurants are the standout categories of segments that witnessed an increase in average spends of 11 per cent and 32 per cent, respectively, in 2019 festivities, the company said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|147.70
|16.44
|Yes Bank
|54.75
|4.99
|ICICI Bank
|469.55
|0.10
|SBI
|281.80
|0.09
|Reliance
|1,434.25
|0.21
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|147.95
|16.54
|Yes Bank
|54.75
|4.99
|ICICI Bank
|469.40
|0.06
|SBI
|282.05
|0.16
|Infosys
|648.95
|1.79
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|147.70
|16.44
|Yes Bank
|54.75
|4.99
|M&M
|591.50
|2.39
|Infosys
|648.85
|1.79
|Vedanta
|144.65
|1.72
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|147.95
|16.54
|Yes Bank
|54.75
|4.99
|M&M
|591.25
|2.26
|Vedanta
|145.15
|2.18
|Infosys
|648.95
|1.79
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Infratel
|212.25
|-2.19
|Coal India
|202.85
|-1.46
|Titan Company
|1,319.90
|-1.13
|Grasim
|703.00
|-0.98
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,422.10
|-0.66
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Coal India
|203.15
|-1.29
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,411.05
|-0.78
|Bharti Airtel
|373.40
|-0.64
|TCS
|2,116.60
|-0.40
|HCL Tech
|1,130.55
|-0.30
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers Endgame Writers Reveal One Joke that Almost Got Cut from the Film
- Bigg Boss 13 Day 27 Written Update: Paras Asks Mahira to Compete with Shehnaz
- 10 Memes That Explain How Delhiites Felt About Breathing Becoming a Sport After Diwali
- Xiaomi Mi Pay App Available on Google Play Store For All Android Users
- Self-driving Cars Might Only Worsen Urban Traffic Congestion: Research