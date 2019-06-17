Jewellery Exports to Take Hit With US Withdrawal of Trade Benefits: Report
The gems and jewellery sector is already under pressure on account of stringent lending rules and working-capital crunch. India tops the list of exporters to the US in this category, with more than 15 per cent share.
Representative image. (REUTERS)
Mumbai: The US government's decision to withdraw trade benefits under the Generalised System of Preferences (GSP) is likely to impact the gems and jewellery exports the most, the report said.
The gems and jewellery sector is already under pressure on account of stringent lending rules and working-capital crunch. India tops the list of exporters to the US in this category, with more than 15 per cent share, the rating agency Crisil said.
"The withdrawal of GSP will affect exporters of gems and jewellery the most because around 15 per cent of such exports availed of its benefits in calendar 2018. Now, there will be an additional duty of around 7 per cent on exports of precious metal-based and imitation jewellery, which will reduce competitiveness of domestic exporters and put pressure on margins, Crisil Research Director Hetal Gandhi said.
The report however expects a limited impact on the country's overall export trade. India's goods and services trade with the US totalled
USD 142.1 billion in 2018 of which, exports were USD 83.2 billion.
It said that within exports, that under GSP is estimated to be 7.5-7.8 per cent, which translates into around USD 260 million of levies saved, tantamount to a 4 per cent duty benefit.
For the pharmaceutical sector, it expects the impact of GSP withdrawal to be minimal.
The US market accounts for 35-37 per cent of Indian formulation exports.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Shriram Trans
|1,017.95
|-6.18
|IndusInd Bank
|1,399.65
|-1.90
|Yes Bank
|116.15
|0.96
|Reliance
|1,282.30
|-2.68
|Indiabulls Hsg
|654.70
|-2.61
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Apollo Tyres
|200.00
|7.87
|Reliance
|1,281.50
|-2.69
|Yes Bank
|116.20
|0.74
|Indiabulls Hsg
|655.25
|-2.51
|Shriram Trans
|1,015.00
|-6.15
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|116.15
|0.96
|Zee Entertain
|338.10
|0.48
|Wipro
|299.15
|0.12
|Coal India
|255.30
|0.06
|Infosys
|740.55
|0.01
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|116.20
|0.74
|Coal India
|255.20
|0.10
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|473.10
|-5.72
|JSW Steel
|260.20
|-4.07
|Tata Motors
|158.75
|-3.32
|Vedanta
|164.05
|-3.24
|Axis Bank
|777.70
|-2.93
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|473.05
|-5.66
|Vedanta
|163.95
|-3.33
|Tata Motors
|158.85
|-3.20
|Axis Bank
|776.70
|-2.93
|Bharti Airtel
|343.50
|-2.77
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019: Pakistan Team Adhered to Curfew Before India Clash: PCB
- Sunny Deol Didn't Speak to Shah Rukh Khan for 16 Years After He Played a Glorified Villain in Darr
- Anup Jalota to Co-Host Bigg Boss 13 with Salman Khan? Here’s All You Need to Know
- This Couple’s Combined India-Pakistan Jersey at World Cup is Why We Love Cricket
- NASA Just Found Stark Trek's 'Starfleet' Insignia On Surface of Mars
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s