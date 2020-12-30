Jindal Steel and Power, IRCTC, UPL: Stocks to Watch Today

With SGX Nifty trading 31.50 points or 0.23 percent higher at 13,964.50, it is expected that Nifty50 and Sensex will start on a positive note today. Here is a list of the top stocks for December 30:

Jindal Steel & Power: The company will supply 60 kg 880 grade (90 UTS) Rails after receiving regular supplier status from the Indian Railways.

Jindal Stainless Hisar: The Jindal Stainless (Hisar) (JSHL) is going to merge with Jindal Stainless (JSL) after the board of the two companies approved it. For every 100 equity shares of the JSHL, 195 shares of JSL will be issued.

IRCTC: A special Rajdhani will run between Mumbai-Delhi 4 days a week, as per the decision by Indian Railways.

Snowman Logistics: As many as 39.5 lakh shares of the company were sold on the Bombay Stock Exchange for Rs 61.56 per share by Adani Logistics. It also sold 40.55 lakh shares on National Stock Exchange at Rs 61.82 per share.

IIFL Securities: The share buyback worth Rs 90 crore has been opened by the company today.

Banks, NBFCs: As per RBI, difficult times are coming for banking and non-banking sectors with lower loan demands and increased risk of deterioration of assets. The institution is relaxing recognition and provision of bad loans in a bid to protect creditors and lenders.

Paisalo Digital: After Elara India Opportunities Fund sold 2.6 percent of its stake in the company via open market, its stake in the company has reduced from 4.37 percent to 1.76 percent.

IFGL Refractories: The credit rating assigned for Rs 173 crore line of credit of the company has been upgraded by ICRA.

UPL: With its commitment to reduce debt, the company has completed pre-payment of $410 million of 3.25 percent Senior Notes which were due October 2021.

Coromandel International: At a price of Rs 800- Rs 825 per share, the promoter of the company EID Parry India will sell up to 58.5 lakh shares (2 percent stake) of the company.