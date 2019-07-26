Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Jio Emerges as India's Biggest Telecom Player; Vodafone, Idea User Base Dips to 320 Million

According to the financial results reported by Reliance Industries last week, its subsidiary Reliance Jio had a user base of 331.3 million by June 2019.

PTI

Updated:July 26, 2019, 9:02 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Jio Emerges as India's Biggest Telecom Player; Vodafone, Idea User Base Dips to 320 Million
Representative Image. (Image: Reliance Jio)
Loading...

New Delhi: Within three years of starting its commercial operations, Reliance Jio has become the country's largest telecom operator with a subscriber base of 331.3 million, surpassing Vodafone Idea which on Friday reported a decline in its user base to 320 million by June 2019.

According to the financial results reported by Reliance Industries last week, its subsidiary Reliance Jio had a user base of 331.3 million by June 2019.

Mukesh Ambani-led firm Jio had pipped Bharti Airtel in May to become the second-largest mobile operator with 322.9 million users and 27.80 per cent market, according to Trai data. Airtel had 320.38 users or 27.6 per cent market share.

Vodafone Idea on Friday reported a decline in its customer base to 320 million in the first quarter of 2019-20 from 334.1 million in the March quarter.

"Our subscriber base declined to 320.0 million from 334.1 million in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2019 primarily due to customer churn following the introduction of service validity vouchers' in the prior quarters," Vodafone Idea said in a statement.

Vodafone Idea had emerged as the largest telecom operator with over 400 million subscribers after Vodafone India and Idea Cellular completed the merger of the telecom services business.

However, the merged entity continued to lose customers every month and later it wrote off million of customers who did not subscribe to its minimum recharge plan.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

37,882.79 +51.81 ( +0.14%)

NIFTY 50

11,284.30 +32.15 ( +0.29%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Finance 3,264.60 7.16
Yes Bank 96.05 9.58
Maruti Suzuki 5,805.65 0.85
Tata Motors 147.15 1.98
Reliance 1,213.80 -1.44
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vodafone Idea 9.25 -4.84
Yes Bank 96.10 9.64
Bajaj Finance 3,265.85 7.20
Maruti Suzuki 5,805.55 0.78
Reliance 1,214.10 -1.48
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 96.05 9.58
Bajaj Finance 3,264.60 7.16
Bajaj Finserv 7,233.00 6.65
Eicher Motors 17,186.55 4.56
Hero Motocorp 2,467.30 3.39
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 96.10 9.64
Bajaj Finance 3,265.85 7.20
Hero Motocorp 2,468.05 3.43
M&M 564.80 3.08
Bajaj Auto 2,619.40 2.92
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 164.10 -4.29
IOC 141.80 -3.31
Reliance 1,213.80 -1.44
Tech Mahindra 643.50 -1.38
ONGC 141.90 -1.36
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 164.05 -4.26
Reliance 1,214.10 -1.48
ONGC 141.85 -1.39
HDFC 2,168.50 -1.24
Bharti Airtel 334.80 -1.22
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram