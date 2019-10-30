Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Jio Hits Out at COAI for Not Including Its Views in Letter to Govt

Jio said the letter by COAI to the government did not represent the view of the industry and that the association was exploiting legitimate pay out obligations to create an “alarmist propaganda for the doom of the telecom industry”.

News18.com

Updated:October 30, 2019, 6:15 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Jio Hits Out at COAI for Not Including Its Views in Letter to Govt
Image for representation.

New Delhi: A day after the Cellular Operators' Association of India wrote to the government detailing troubles faced by the telecom sector, Reliance Jio has hit out at the industry body for not taking its views into account.

Jio said the letter by COAI to the government did not represent the view of the industry and that the association was exploiting legitimate pay out obligations to create an “alarmist propaganda for the doom of the telecom industry”.

In a letter addressed to COAI director general Rajan S Mathew, Jio questioned the urgency of issuing the letter to the government at midnight when it was communication to the body that Reliance Jio would provide its detailed comments the next morning. “Evidently, submission of this letter by merely mentioning that one of the members has a divergent view, without so much as waiting for such view, is another manifestation of COAI’s prejudiced mindset…,” the Jio letter said.

"We disagree with tone and tenor of letter sent to DoT. Failure of two operators, in the unlikely event that it should happen, will have no bearing on sector," Jio said.

Following is the full text of the letter:

letter

letter2

letter3

Disclosure: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
NIFTY 50

11,844.10 +57.25 ( +0.49%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC Life 632.45 3.55
Tata Motors 171.90 -0.32
Infosys 660.60 1.53
SBI 289.90 3.30
Yes Bank 56.80 -2.32
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC Life 632.45 3.62
Reliance 1,478.70 0.79
Yes Bank 56.80 -2.41
Tata Motors 171.85 -0.41
Indiabulls Hsg 214.20 -1.77
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
GAIL 133.60 6.16
SBI 289.90 3.30
Grasim 734.95 2.83
TCS 2,252.80 2.64
ITC 259.40 2.43
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 289.95 3.37
TCS 2,253.65 2.63
ITC 259.40 2.43
Bharti Airtel 368.25 2.31
Sun Pharma 429.85 1.90
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 183.20 -5.15
Yes Bank 56.80 -2.32
Maruti Suzuki 7,556.95 -2.13
Britannia 3,290.10 -1.86
UPL 584.15 -1.81
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 56.80 -2.41
Maruti Suzuki 7,554.20 -2.13
Coal India 206.10 -1.76
IndusInd Bank 1,295.80 -1.49
ICICI Bank 471.05 -1.36
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram