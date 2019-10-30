Jio Hits Out at COAI for Not Including Its Views in Letter to Govt

New Delhi: A day after the Cellular Operators' Association of India wrote to the government detailing troubles faced by the telecom sector, Reliance Jio has hit out at the industry body for not taking its views into account.

Jio said the letter by COAI to the government did not represent the view of the industry and that the association was exploiting legitimate pay out obligations to create an “alarmist propaganda for the doom of the telecom industry”.

In a letter addressed to COAI director general Rajan S Mathew, Jio questioned the urgency of issuing the letter to the government at midnight when it was communication to the body that Reliance Jio would provide its detailed comments the next morning. “Evidently, submission of this letter by merely mentioning that one of the members has a divergent view, without so much as waiting for such view, is another manifestation of COAI’s prejudiced mindset…,” the Jio letter said.

"We disagree with tone and tenor of letter sent to DoT. Failure of two operators, in the unlikely event that it should happen, will have no bearing on sector," Jio said.

Following is the full text of the letter:

Disclosure: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio

